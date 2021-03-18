Memorial Healthcare staffers honored by statewide education group

CORUNNA — A pair of Memorial Healthcare employees recently was honored by the Michigan Occupational Special Populations Association for their work with programming for local high school students.
Tina Coffman, manager of Memorial Healthcare’s education department and community wellness, nutrition, and diabetes education, and Lyn Freeman, event and volunteer coordinator for Memorial, were the recipients of the MOSPA State Recognition Award for their contributions and accomplishments to special populations of students, the Shiawassee Regional Education Service District said this week.
“Memorial Healthcare has been an exceptional partner in providing opportunities for students in the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Grant, WIOA, program,” RESD Career Technical Education Assistant Renee Dotson said in a press release. “Over the past 10-plus years, Memorial Healthcare has hosted numerous WIOA students in work experiences throughout the hospital including long term care, grounds and maintenance, food and nutrition, ambulatory care, public safety, housekeeping and laundry, cart exchange, physical therapy, gift shop, and sterile processing.
“These opportunities allowed students to explore first-hand the careers they are interested in while being mentored by dedicated professionals,” Dotson said.
MOSPA was formed in 1975 to improve opportunities while giving support to Career and Technical Education (CTE) students with special needs. The purpose of MOSPA is to inform members of the requirements of Perkins legislation and assist in its implementation at the local level to ensure that the needs of the special population student are well served during and after high school.
The organization also seeks to enhance the professional development of educators and paraprofessionals working with the students.
According to the RESD, students can qualify for the WIOA program because of a variety of barriers to employment, including being pregnant, parenting, being a foster child, homeless, special education student, etc.
Students from local school districts are placed at the hospital and paid through the WIOA grant. Placements typically last one semester.
In the CTE program, Health Science Academy students work on a rotation during their class periods. Students in the academy get hands-on experiences in a variety of departments directly related to their studies in the first half of their school year.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, students completed rotations in diagnostic imaging, behavioral health, rehabilitation, Family Birth Place, laboratory, and other departments throughout Memorial Healthcare.
CTE students are in 11th or 12th grade and have interests in a specific career path. They are provided hands-on opportunity thought the RESD and partnership with the local school districts and community partners, including Baker College of Owosso and Memorial Healthcare.
There are general and special education students who take part in both programs, Dotson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.