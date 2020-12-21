Perry senior Beardslee dives into reading, writing

PERRY — Perry High School senior Seth Beardslee says Advanced Placement English literature and composition is his favorite class — and is taught by his favorite teacher, Sam Hudson.
Beardslee says the class offers the best of both worlds.
“I like writing and reading in general,” Beardslee said. “The reading aspect, though, is something I especially enjoy. The class consists of analytical writing and reading.”
Hudson, an English teacher at Perry, is one of those instructors who is easy to connect with, and the interaction between him and his students is engaging and flows well, Beardslee said.
“I would say he’s quite personable and he’s easy to get along with,” Beardslee said. “He’s interactive with students and has fun with them.”
When it comes to reading books, Beardslee said there are several he has enjoyed. Right now he is reading “Steve Jobs,” by Walter Isaacson.
He’s also diving into “Case Studies in Business Ethics,” by Thomas Donaldson and “Options for Action, Ethical Theories Behind Our Everyday Decisions,” by Charles R. Campbell — though he admits hes not as invested in those.
Beardslee also said in the past he enjoyed a fictional book series called “Ugliest,” by Scott Westerfield.
Beardslee has several hobbies, including “dabbling in the stock market, playing his drum set and following politics.”
The senior loves to travel and some of his destinations include the Carribean, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.
“The Dominican Republic was an especially interesting travel place,” Beardslee said. “Mexican and Spanish culture is quite interesting … I am studying Spanish. I am in my first year of college Spanish and will continue to study … possibly abroad sometime.”
Beardslee said he is interning at Howell Travel Agency.
His favorite movies include the “Ocean’s” series and the “Jason Bourne” series.
“In terms of games, I am usually playing euchre if it is game time,” Beardslee said. “This is my favorite game to play.”
He said he can’t pinpoint a favorite artist or band at the moment — though he did say his top three genres are ‘90’s hip-hop, punk rock and ’70s-’80s disco rock ballads.
Beardslee is president of the National Honor Society at Perry and is a blood drive chairman. He currently maintains a GPA of 4.15 and ranks third in his class.
“I have a fifth-year program through (Lansing Community College) and after my senior year I will complete that fifth year at LCC — after that my top choice is University of California, Berkeley,” he said. “I haven’t made a decision yet.”
He said he has narrowed his possible majors to business management, fashion and design and criminal justice.
Seth is the son of Lawrence Beardslee and Tresa Beardslee. He has one older brother, Shafer, one older sister, Sydnie, and one younger brother, Sawyer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.