NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop’s FFA Chapter competed in district leadership contests via Zoom the week of Feb. 8 and regional leadership contest the week of March 2.
The demonstrations team of Ashlyn Albert, Alexis Birchmeier and Kennedy Birchmeier received a second place gold at both districts and regionals and will be competing at the state contest, which will be hosted remotely via Zoom April 19-23.
The agricultural issues team of Delaynee Bitterman, Makayla Lienau, and Danielle Wendling will also compete at the state level after receiving a first place gold at districts and second place gold at regionals.
The junior high conduct of meetings team of Alexis Andres, Alexandra Andres, Reece Eustace, Sean Dammann, Oivia Gillett, Sophia Green, Alex Gross and Gabrielle Sumner qualified for states with a first place gold at districts and second place gold at regionals.
The greenhand conduct of meetings team consisting of Sara Dammann, Kenny Eickholt, Maryn Kisser, Jaedyn Kline, Rilee Masterson, Klara Mulcahy, and Mackenzie Robins qualified for states with a first place gold at districts and second place gold at regionals.
Kathryn Michon placed first with a gold at districts and received a silver at regionals in the job interview contest.
The agricultural issues team of Charley Andres, Olivia Birchmeier, Madeline Eustace, Makena Newman, and Ayden Wygal received a third place silver at the district contest.
In greenhand public speaking, Aaron Ernst received a silver award at districts.
Sara Long received a first place gold at districts and fourth place silver at regionals in the prepared public speaking contest.
