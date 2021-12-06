OWOSSO — Owosso police said a former Owosso student was arrested Saturday after making unspecified online threats toward the school district.
Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart said in a press release the department had received multiple calls and notifications Saturday of an online threat via social media.
“The Owosso Police Department worked diligently over the course of (Saturday) contacting numerous witnesses and the suspect in the threat. The investigation included several notifications through Ok2Say online reporting,” Lenkart said.
According to a press release, the juvenile, who was not identified, was lodged in the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of false report or threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony. Police said the suspect now lives in Saginaw County and no longer attends Owosso schools.
Police did not say whether the suspect had been arraigned or provide information on future court proceedings. The investigation will be forwarded to the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s office for review.
The incident was the second in less than a week involving a threat to Owosso schools in the wake of a shooting at Oxford High School that left four people dead. Owosso school officials reported an online threat early Friday morning. Classes continued that day under heightened restrictions, but the threat was later deemed not credible.
Police have asked anyone who knows of a threat to call the Owosso Police Department at (989) 725-0580 or contact OK2Say, an online confidential reporting tool.
