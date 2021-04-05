CHS senior looks ahead to medical career path

CORUNNA — Aidan Buckley, a senior at Corunna High School, is planning to enter the nursing program at Saginaw Valley State University in the fall.
Buckley, 18, said he was inspired to pursue a career in nursing by his mother, Shannon Buckley, a longtime nurse herself.
“My mom has had several jobs in the nursing field, and she showed me how versatile a nursing degree is,” he said.
If Aidan Buckley was influenced by his mother’s profession, he named his father, Mark Buckley — a computer expert working for the state of Michigan — as his role model.
“My dad does things that are hard to do, but he does them because they’re the right thing to do,” Aidan Buckley said. “His work ethic — I really admire that.”
In addition to playing sports — he wrestles and plays football — Buckley is a member of the Corunna National Honor Society. He holds a 3.97 GPA.
This semester he’s taking classes at CHS in personal finance, and strength and speed. At Lansing Community College, where he’s dual-enrolled, he’s studying environmental science and world history.
Buckley said he’s happy to have attended Corunna Public Schools since kindergarten.
“One thing I’ve noticed, that I think is pretty different from bigger school districts, is that everybody knows everybody,” he said. “We’re more of a tightly knit group.”
Buckley’s all-time favorite teacher is Ryan Czymbor, who teaches math at CHS. Most recently, Buckley had Czymbor for AP statistics.
“He took a class that was really challenging, and some days was really stressful, and he really made it less stressful,” Buckley said. “He’s always pretty light-hearted and he’s really invested in his job. He stays after class to help students. He’s just a great guy.”
Czymbor returned the compliments.
“Dang it all, I love that kid,” he said. “Aidan is the kind of person who, when he sets his mind on something, figures out a way to do it.
“I remember he started out as a scrawny freshman, and now he’s a ripped senior, and had a near-perfect wrestling season. That takes a lot of work. I can only imagine the countless hours he put into the gym to achieve that.
“This work-ethic was evident in the classroom too,” Czymbor continued. “(Aidan) took challenging classes, like AP statistics, the last class I had him for. But he did very well in it. You don’t do well in AP statistics without putting a lot of work in.
“He’s also… just a ton of fun to be around. It’d be one thing if he was a high-achiever, but you couldn’t stand him. This isn’t the case with Aidan,” the teacher added. “He’s polite. His classmates and teachers enjoy having him around. He’s just all-around a great person.”
In his spare time, Buckley said he likes weightlifting, during which he listens to rap music, but overall he prefers country. His favorite TV show is “Breaking Bad” and favorite movie is “Dumb and Dumber.”
He got his life motto from Aristotle: “We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act but a habit.”
Buckley lives with his parents and his sibling, Claire Buckley, 16, a junior at CHS.
