CORUNNA — The Shiawassee Regional Education Service District and the Cook Family Foundation invite students to register before Sunday for the Dec. 4 SAT.
To learn about Shiawassee Scholars and how to register for the SAT go to sresd.org, Career and College, Shiawassee Scholars, SAT Information or sresd.org/career—college/shiawassee-scholars/sat-information.
The top 50 eighth-grade students in the county who achieve at the highest level as determined by their scores on the SAT will be invited to become Shiawassee Scholars.
The program recognizes academically talented students early and seeks to encourage these students to continue to pursue academically challenging activities during their high school years.
For more information, contact Renee Dotson dotson@sresd.org or (989) 743-3471.
