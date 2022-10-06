OWOSSO — Thanks to the big kids, the little kids at Central Elementary School can enjoy a new piece of playground equipment.

Owosso High School students in teacher Rob Mallory’s second-year construction trades class constructed a Gaga ball pit Tuesday and Wednesday at Central. Mallory, who is in his sixth year teaching at OHS, said the project was funded by Central Elementary’s PTA, which reached out to Mallory to see if his students would be interested.

