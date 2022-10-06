OWOSSO — Thanks to the big kids, the little kids at Central Elementary School can enjoy a new piece of playground equipment.
Owosso High School students in teacher Rob Mallory’s second-year construction trades class constructed a Gaga ball pit Tuesday and Wednesday at Central. Mallory, who is in his sixth year teaching at OHS, said the project was funded by Central Elementary’s PTA, which reached out to Mallory to see if his students would be interested.
“We took the opportunity to make this. It’s called a ‘working field trip’ to get our students hands-on experience,” Mallory said. “The way I teach my classes, the first year students that I have that are not college bound. I introduce them to many different trades to give them an idea of what’s available and what’s out there. The second-year students apply what they learned in the classroom and come out here and get the experience of the motor skills with using tools,” he said.
Construction trades is one of many career and technical education (CTE) classes offered to students at OHS. Mallory said the program is designed for students to take multiple years. The state requires a community event from the program each year and the Gaga ball pit seemed like a great opportunity.
Students Alex Krawczyk and Alex Rusp were among more than 15 students who worked on the octagon Gaga ball pit.
“I’m very excited to do it. I think a lot of these kids are going to have fun messing around with it,” said Krawczyk, a senior at OHS. “I think this will mix the different grades together — you can meet someone from a different grade just from playing this game.”
“I think it’s a great thing because not only do the kids benefit, they see us here and they might actually want to take this program later on,” Rusp said.
Gaga ball is somewhat like dodgeball, where players are eliminated if the ball strikes them on or below their knee or if another player catches their ball. Players use their hands to try and get opponents out.
Mallory said for the project, students learned how to create an octagon from scratch. They studied formulas and interior angles before applying the concepts at Central Elementary. He said students also learned about land surveying and the required tools.
“A majority of my students are not college bound, so this steers them in the right direction,” Mallory said. “My classes are articulated with a state carpenters’ union, so my class earns some credit towards apprenticeship opportunities.”
Krawczyk is one of the students who will be taking advantage of the apprenticeship opportunities. He said he will be working at Harris Electric next summer to get his electrical journeyman’s license.
“I like (the construction trades class) because it gives me a lot of what the real world is like working with your classmates. I think it’s a really good thing to have at every school,” Krawczyk said.
Rusp, a junior at OHS, said he plans on working for Consumers Energy as a lineworker after high school, which he said will include two years of college and schooling through CE.
“I think it’s a great program; you learn a lot of skills that you need in life. You don’t have to be really skilled to start out, but by the end, you learn a lot of things,” Rusp said.
