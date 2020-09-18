MORRICE — Morrice Area Schools announced Thursday afternoon that an elementary school staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
The district did not identify whether the person was a teacher, saying only that impacted families will be notified by the Shiawassee County Health Department if they need to quarantine.
