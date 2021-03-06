Adventurous local authors honored at Capitol

LANSING — From traversing the sandy beaches of Saugatuck to touring NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, Tracy Foster and Shannon Cooper-Toma have made it their mission to provide eye-opening experiences for kids.
On Tuesday, the local educators and children’s book authors had a memorable experience of their own as they were formally recognized on the House floor of the Michigan State Capitol for their contributions to children’s literature.
The duo, authors of the “Benson’s Adventures” series, agreed it’s a moment they won’t soon forget.
“We started this program to ignite passion in our students and never in our wildest dreams did we imagine this kind of response,” said Cooper-Toma, a special education teacher at Chesaning’s Big Rock Elementary. “We were deeply, deeply honored and humbled and forever grateful. We will treasure the memories for sure.”
Cooper-Toma and Foster were honored as part of March is Reading Month, receiving an invitation from fellow elementary educator and state Rep. Lori Stone, D-Warren. During their visit, the authors were treated to a private tour of the Capitol and had lunch with Stone and state Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso.
“One of the most important things to us is the fact that we can use our voice, even at the Capitol, to share with the members there as well as our community the importance of inspiring children to follow their dreams, to dream big, to be passionate about something, to provide these children with different types of opportunities so that they can see what the world has to offer,” said Foster, a kindergarten teacher at Corunna’s Nellie Reed Elementary.
Inspiration for the “Benson’s Adventures” series came during a June 2015 trip to Saugatuck, as Cooper-Toma and Foster set out to conduct a photo shoot with students along Lake Michigan for Corunna Public Schools’ kindergarten registration materials.
It wasn’t long into the trip before students began asking the educators if they’d been taken to the ocean, with many admitting they’d never been to one of the Great Lakes before. It was in that moment Cooper-Toma and Foster recognized the tremendous value of traveling.
“(On our way home), we thought it would be so powerful if we could travel with students and really give them opportunities to open up their eyes outside of this area,” Cooper-Toma recalls. “We always want our students to be able to be very confident readers and writers and in order to do that you have to have a lot of background knowledge and schema. We know how important that is and so we thought, ‘Let’s travel.’”
Trekking more than 13,000 miles to 40-plus locations in the state, the duo generated enough material for two books, crafting each story around an adventurous turtle named Benson, with the overall message “Dream Big.”
The first, “Benson’s Adventures in Michigan,” follows Benson as he travels to 10 cities and 20 different locations to learn all about what Michigan has to offer. Benson’s experiences are based on trips Foster and Cooper-Toma shared with students.
The second book, “Benson’s Seasonal Adventures in Michigan,” has Benson share family adventures throughout Michigan, such as sledding in the winter, watching a Detroit Tigers game in the spring, sailing the Great Lakes in the summer and horseback riding in the fall.
The books are designed in a way to empower children to become the author of their own adventures, Cooper-Toma said, adding the first two books include plenty of facts about locations in Michigan as well as challenges for kids to complete if and when they visit particular in-state destinations.
Both stories also feature celebrity cameos, with West Michigan native Ginger Zee, chief meteorologist for ABC News, and Michigan State University men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo sharing in the “Dream Big” philosophy, encouraging kids to work hard to achieve their goals.
Expanding the focus beyond the mitten state, Cooper-Toma and Foster took a national approach with the third installment of the series, releasing “Benson’s Adventures in the U.S.A.”
The book, released in June 2019, follows Benson as he explores the different regions of the United States.
In addition to the three publications, the educators developed a number of national partnerships, coordinating student trips to the Kennedy Space Center, Shedd Aquarium, and Fox Studios, among other destinations.
“We really know that travel opens up childrens’ eyes to a world of opportunities and that’s what our mission is all about,” Cooper-Toma said.
Shortly after the release of “Benson’s Adventures in Michigan,” Foster and Cooper-Toma started Benson’s Literacy Foundation, a nonprofit organization which donates books to children and classrooms throughout Michigan and provides literacy presentations for schools, libraries and communities. With the support of community partners, the nonprofit has donated more than 5,000 books to students throughout Michigan to date.
Reflecting on Tuesday’s trip to the Capitol, the authors admit they’re incredibly grateful for how far “Benson’s Adventures” has come.
“We just really want to thank all of our community members, our students, their parents, our own family and friends who have cheered us on and rallied behind us and supported us,” Cooper-Toma said. “This isn’t an honor about the two of us, it’s so much bigger than that … It takes that village to raise an author.”
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Cooper-Toma and Foster have swapped their in-person literacy presentations for a virtual format, offering an online author presentation to schools in order to continue spreading their “Dream Big” mantra.
“It’s so important to us that we don’t lose that (connection),” Cooper-Toma said. “We want kids to still feel inspired.”
As for Benson, it appears he has further adventures ahead.
“Let’s just say we’re dreaming really big,” Foster said.
For more information about “Benson’s Adventures,” visit bensonsadventures.com and facebook.com/BensonsAdventures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.