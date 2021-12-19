OWOSSO — The Shiawassee District Library Board voted unanimously to no longer charge overdue fines.
Charges for lost and damaged items still apply, the board said.
“Many libraries have chosen to implement this change as we come to recognize that fines are a huge barrier to service for many individuals and families,” director Kimberly White said. “We want everyone in our community to be able to use the library without the worry of accruing fines if they can’t get their books back to us on time.
“Often we spend far more money in our attempts to collect the fine than we actually recover in the end,” White added.
Earlier this year, the library implemented an auto-renew service that dramatically cut down on the amount of fines charged to patrons.
When a library item is overdue, reminders are sent using text messages, emails, and/or mailings. If items are not returned after notices have been sent, those items will be marked lost and the patron will be charged a replacement fee.
The Shiawassee District Library has locations in Owosso and Durand and serves residents of the cities of Durand and Owosso, Bennington, Rush, and Owosso townships.
