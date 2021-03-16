LANSING — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Monday said more than 800,000 children whose access to school-provided meals has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic have begun to receive food assistance benefits.
The MDHSS said it is automatically issuing the additional benefits beginning now through the end of March. Monthly payments will continue through June.
Students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible if they qualify for free or reduced-price lunches at school and in-person learning is not available at their school or is not available on a full-time basis.
The new benefit will help several thousand children in Shiawassee County area school districts. Of school districts that provided numbers, about half of students qualify for free or reduced lunches. It’s not clear how many will receive the full or reduced benefit from the state, but all area districts have offered at least some virtual learning options for students.
Families who qualify will receive an estimated $127.53 monthly for each child who does not attend in-person classes and who attends a school that is fully virtual. About $77.06 will go to each eligible child who attends a school with a hybrid schedule of in-person and remote learning. Monthly benefits will vary based on the number of school days in each month.
Benefits are retroactive to September, with assistance from September through February paid this month. Payments will be paid automatically, so families do not need to apply to receive the assistance. Households that already receive food assistance will receive the Pandemic-EBT payments on their Bridge Cards.
Michigan Department of Education figures for 2020-21 show many students locally are potentially eligible. Byron has 301 economically disadvantaged students among 718. Chesaning had 726 among 1,416. Corunna had 849 among 1,626. Durand totaled 683 among 1,251.
Lainbgsburg had 261 students among 1,137. Morrice had 239 among 492. New Lothrop countged 283 among 896. Perry had 421 among 949. Ovid-Elsie had 531 among 1,402 and Owosso reported 1,759 among 2,968 students.
Figures provided for the current school year are similar.
This is the second time that Michigan has obtained federal approval of Pandemic-EBT benefits. For the 2020-21 school year, Michigan was the first state to qualify for the assistance.
During the second round of Pandemic-EBT, children will receive up to $741.6 million in assistance benefits that their families can use to pay for food at stores or online.
“Michigan has been a national leader in making sure families can put food on the table during COVID and this pandemic-EBT will continue to ensure that no child in our state goes hungry during the pandemic,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a press release. “Kids who don’t go to school five days a week have a harder time accessing the free and reduced-price meals available to them at school. Pandemic-EBT closes this gap, giving our children another option for accessing nutritious food.”
After Michigan qualified for Pandemic-EBT last school year, new federal rules for approval of Round 2 funding for this school year delayed Michigan’s approval. President Joe Biden’s administration provided increased flexibility that allowed Michigan to be accepted into the program.
“This year has been very challenging for students and their families on many levels,” State Superintendent Michael Rice said. “In addition to the over 200 million meals provided to students in local schools and mobile and stationary feeding operations across the state, the P-EBT benefits offer an extra and important measure of food security for our families in need during the pandemic.”
Prior to receiving their EBT card, families will receive a letter from MDHHS describing how to use the card, how to set up a PIN and other information about food assistance benefits.
