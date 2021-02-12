Reversing the trend

SHIAWASSEE AREA — The downward trend of public school enrollment in and around Shiawassee County — exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic — appears to be leveling off, according to preliminary numbers released this week.
Owosso Public Schools, Ovid-Elsie Area Schools and Laingsburg Community Schools all reported double-digit enrollment losses after the second count day of the 2020-21 academic year, which took place Wednesday.
Corunna Public Schools, Morrice Area Schools and Chesaning Union Schools reported losses of fewer than five students from the fall 2020 count, while Durand Area Schools, Perry Public Schools, New Lothrop Area Public Schools and Byron Area Schools reported slight increases in enrollment.
The latest numbers mark a considerable shift from the fall 2020 count, when all 10 public school districts in The Argus-Press coverage area suffered substantial declines in enrollment, in part due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, several area superintendents indicated the bulk of the enrollment losses were tied to families opting to homeschool their children as they awaited more clarity regarding the severity of the pandemic.
The apprehension surrounding face-to-face instruction appears to have subsided for many families, several superintendents said this week, giving districts optimism more students will return in the near future.
Byron Area Schools reported the largest increase among area districts with 11 additional students from the fall count, lifting overall enrollment to 717.
Perry Public Schools, which previously suffered a loss of 73 students between the spring and fall counts in 2020, reported an increase of three students from the fall, bringing overall enrollment to 957. The latest numbers were a welcome sight to Superintendent Lori Haven, who noted it’s encouraging to see enrollment hold steady during such an uncertain time.
“We have successfully provided both in-person and remote options for our students since the start of the school year, and we are proud of the teaching and learning that is taking place this year, in particular in light of the current pandemic teaching conditions,” Haven said via email Thursday. “We are excited to welcome students and families back for the 2021-22 school year who possibly did not attend this year due to concerns over COVID-19. We are hopeful these families will feel more comfortable with sending their children back to Perry Public Schools as our pandemic conditions continue to improve.”
Faced with the coronavirus pandemic, districts have transitioned to offer various instructional formats this year, including face-to-face learning, hybrid instruction and a fully online platform through which students learn entirely from home. The shift in instruction prompted the Michigan Legislature to alter the formula for district funding.
Previously, 90 percent of school funding was determined by the fall count, with the remaining 10 percent based on the spring count in February. This year, per-pupil funding for districts is based on 75 percent of last year’s enrollment and 25 percent of this year’s enrollment, which effectively helps districts suffering enrollment losses due to students leaving for other preferred learning plans during the pandemic.
Additionally, the Legislature has allowed school districts to include students participating in virtual and/or hybrid learning as part of the overall count for state aid, whereas traditionally students had to be physically in class in order for the district to capture state funds.
Durand Area Schools saw enrollment increase by one student from fall, for a total of 1,268. New Lothrop Area Public Schools also experienced a slight increase, gaining two students from the fall for a total of 898.
“We are pleased to see our numbers hold steady and we actually foresee increased enrollment if the trend over the last month continues,” Durand Area Schools Superintendent Craig McCrumb said. “There’s a sense that more families are ready to return to in-person instruction and it’s manifested itself in the form of new enrollment from within the county, and we’ve seen new families move into the district as well.”
Owosso Public Schools Superintendent Andrea Tuttle also expressed optimism for the 2021-22 academic year, despite the district losing 24 students from the fall count. Owosso currently enrolls 2,969 students.
“The vast majority of the students who have left our district have moved out of the county. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced families to relocate and choose other options for their children’s education,” Tuttle said via email, adding: “We have welcomed several new families to the district recently. I’m optimistic that with our kindergarten registration events in March, we will enroll students and begin the 2021-2022 school year with a robust student count.”
Ovid-Elsie Area Schools also reported a loss of 24 students from fall, 13 of which can be attributed the homeschooling, according to Superintendent Ryan Cunningham. The district’s total enrollment stands at 1,381 students.
Laingsburg Community Schools reported the third largest dip in enrollment from fall, losing 11 students to bring total enrollment to 1,123. Superintendent Matt Shastal noted the slight decrease from fall to spring is typical, adding the efforts of the district’s staff throughout the pandemic have been outstanding.
“Our teaching staff has done an amazing job connecting with students and families that are learning in-person or fully virtual this school year,” he said in an email Thursday.
Chesaning Union Schools remained relatively steady from fall, losing one student to bring total enrollment to 1,422. Morrice Area Schools also reported a slight decline, losing three students for a total enrollment of 487.
Corunna Public Schools, which reported the largest enrollment loss between the spring and fall counts in 2020 at 116 students, reported a loss of only one student from the fall count.
“We are encouraged to see the numbers where they are,” Superintendent John Fattal said. “I think it’s a tribute to our hard-working staff and shows that our community trusts us.”
