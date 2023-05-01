DURAND — As a senior art student, Emma Warren has the freedom to create whatever she likes.
Updated: May 1, 2023 @ 11:13 am
DURAND — As a senior art student, Emma Warren has the freedom to create whatever she likes.
Warren has quite a path sketched out on the post-graduation canvas of her life, including following one sibling to Grand Valley State University.
Warren lives in New Lothrop, and said she likes being able to live in the country and also attend Durand.
She has made the most of her time as a Railroader, achieving the No. 1 singles spot on the girls’ tennis team and being a vital cog on the varsity volleyball team.
When not in school, Warren has worked for three years at Jim’s Pizza in Durand, where she’s now a manager.
Favorite pie? “Pepperoni. Just pepperoni.”
She recently passed on her tiara and sash as Railroad Days Queen, an enjoyable experience which involved — among other things — lots of parades.
“I was the Princess when I was little,” she recalled. “It was always my dream to run again to be Queen. It was really exciting for me to be able to fulfill my dream.”
Favorite high school classes include AP English, which is the first advanced placement class she’s taken in person.
“I’ve learned a lot this year,” she said.
“(This class) has prepared me to go to college and to write more essays, which I haven’t really done a lot of that throughout my high school career. I think that class has definitely been my favorite … It’s taught me a lot.”
Favorite book: None read in this year’s class, but F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby” was her top read from junior year English.
“I liked the plot, and I liked the movie,” Warren said, referring to the modern version starring Leonardo DiCaprio.
Her plans for next year are to attend Grand Valley State University, where she intends to study radiation therapy.
A family friend was diagnosed with cancer last summer, Warren said, and her family helped their friend by organizing golf outings and other fundraising events.
Their friend has seen much improvement in their condition since last fall, thanks to successful rounds of radiation and chemotherapy.
“It’s pretty cool to see how those people (radiation therapists) can help your loved ones out,” she said.
“It impacted me a lot, and made me want to go into that field.”
And there’s that art class, with her own drawer of supplies and the freedom to paint a brick on the wall on a whim.
“You’re on your own, which is really cool,” Warren said.
She has two step-siblings and two sisters, all older.
Her sisters were a big influence on one of Warren’s chosen sports.
“My sisters were always on (the) varsity tennis team, and they both moved up to No. 1 singles,” she recalled.
“I always practiced with them. It’s pretty cool that they were both in the No. 1 singles spot at one point, and now I’m there.”
Warren has a 7-3 record so far this season, and she’s set a goal for herself and her teammates of reaching the state finals.
“Pretty good year so far. We’ve still got a few big competitions left,” she said.
