Senior hopes to hit high notes in future endeavors

OWOSSO — Madalyn Hasyn and many of her classmates were visiting New York City on a choir trip when the coronavirus pandemic suddenly brought things to a standstill in March 2020.
The first Broadway show Hasyn and her peers planned to see was canceled, and while chaos and confusion surrounded her, the Owosso High School student found herself captivated by the city that never sleeps.
“It was one of the best experiences of my entire life,” Hasyn recalls. “It was beautiful, everything I was expecting.”
Though almost two years removed from that shortened trip, Hasyn’s passion for the Big Apple remains. She aspires to one day move to New York, with plans to pursue a master’s degree in musical theater.
In the meantime, the 17-year-old has attained a 4.2 GPA at Owosso High School, tackling advanced placement courses in literature and psychology while also actively participating in the school’s choir and theater programs and serving as student body president.
How does one keep up with such a busy schedule?
“You set a lot of alarms,” Hasyn quipped. “It’s been working for a few years.”
Though admittedly quieter in her elementary and middle school years, Hasyn now serves as an advocate for her peers as president of the student council. Whether it be planning the homecoming dance or organizing a fundraiser, she wants her classmates to be involved, and provides a space for their voices to be heard.
“I love to be a leader and I love to be able to tell my friends and my classmates that they’re not just students sitting in a classroom, they have a voice and they’re able to change what’s going on around them,” Hasyn said.
“If you give your peers the chance to step up, they will give you really solid ideas,” she added.
While Hasyn’s voice in student government has grown over the course of four years, her passion for performing developed much earlier.
She remembers taking the stage for her first dance recital at age 4, and performing in her very first play in fifth grade.
“I was dressed up as skeleton,” Hasyn said of the fifth-grade show. “I looked ridiculous, but I loved it.
Hasyn now serves as the section leader for the sopranos in the Madrigal singers, a select chamber choir at the high school. She’s been a member of the group for three years, acknowledging she had dreamed of joining the Madrigals ever since elementary school.
For the 17-year-old, music serves as a departure from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. It’s also served as a source of community.
“Music, really, I know it’s kind of cliche, but it gives me an escape from my busy day,” Hasyn said. “Madrigals is my last hour of the (school) day, so I can go to Madrigals and I can be with these people who support me and hype me up and tell me that I’m awesome, and I can tell them that they’re awesome, and we can come together and make beautiful music, and at the same time we’re all just best friends and we’re family.
“That’s the best part about the music is that not only do you get to improve yourself as a singer, but you get to improve yourself as a person because you’re around these amazing people who do that for you.”
Hasyn has also graced the stage for several plays and musicals as a member of the OHS Drama Club, a group she describes a “home away from home.”
“If I’m having difficulties in school, I can go to them and I can speak freely,” Hasyn said of her drama colleagues. “Drama club is for everyone … Everyone is welcome in the theater and that’s the best part about it.”
OHS Vocal Music Director Jessica Nieuwkoop has had Hasyn in class for four years. What sets the teen apart, according to Nieuwkoop, is the energy she brings to each performance.
“Madalyn is a hard worker who puts much of herself into her work,” Nieuwkoop said. “She brings enthusiasm, contagious energy, and excitement to all she does. She asks questions, helps those around her, and is not afraid to put in that extra time to make her work the best that it can be. She is a great motivation to those around her and a great asset to my classrooms.”
OHS Drama Club Director Jerry Ciarlino had much of the same to say of Hasyn.
“Madalyn is an asset to our school,” he said. “She has shown dedication to our choir and drama programs. Madalyn brings a high level of commitment in everything she does. She is a team player and works her hardest to get the role correct. We are very fortunate to have her.”
After high school, Hasyn plans to attend Northern Michigan University, where she will pursue a double major in communications and musical theater.
Communications, she said, is a broad field that presents a wide range of career opportunities post-graduation, while theater remains a lifelong passion.
Long term, Hasyn dreams of moving to New York to become an actress.
“I think performing is something I want to do for the rest of my life,” she said. “I’ve always felt that burn in my heart that I knew I was supposed to be performing ever since I stepped on stage.”
