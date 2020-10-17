Pandemic hits area school districts in wallet

SHIAWASSEE AREA — Area public school districts across the board are reporting large enrollment losses from the spring 2020 count, but administrators say the effects of the decline won’t be as sharp this year because of the state’s new formula for calculating district funding amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Byron Area Schools, Chesaning Union Schools, Corunna Public Schools, Durand Area Schools, Laingsburg Community Schools, Morrice Area Schools, New Lothrop Area Public Schools, Ovid-Elsie Area Schools, Owosso Public Schools and Perry Public Schools all reported student losses after the first count day of the 2020-21 academic year, which took place Oct. 7. The extent of the declines, however, varied across districts.
Corunna Public Schools and Perry Public Schools reported losses of 145 students and 108 students from the spring, respectively, while Laingsburg Community Schools and Morrice Area Schools suffered losses of less than 15 students each.
“I think there’s no doubt that COVID-19 was the major factor for the decline in numbers,” Corunna Public Schools Superintendent John Fattal said. “We have had many families tell us they were extremely satisfied with their experience at Corunna, but they wanted to homeschool their child(ren) until there was more clarity regarding COVID-19.”
In Perry, Superintendent Lori Haven said the enrollment decline was tied to multiple factors.
“We had a large senior class graduate and a smaller kindergarten class enter; this accounts for a decline of 50 students,” Haven said. “We are hopeful that as the pandemic nears an end, our numbers will rebound. We know there are a number of families who have decided to homeschool at this time.”
Count day is important for school districts because each student who shows up to school adds to state funding mandated through the State School Aid Act.
Faced with the coronavirus pandemic, districts have transitioned to offer various instructional formats this year, including face-to-face learning, hybrid instruction and a fully online platform through which students learn entirely from home. The shift in instruction prompted the Michigan Legislature to alter the formula for district funding.
Previously, 90 percent of school funding was determined by the fall count, with the remaining 10 percent based on the spring count in February. This year, per-pupil funding for districts will be based on 75 percent of last year’s enrollment and 25 percent of this year’s enrollment, which effectively helps districts suffering enrollment losses due to students leaving for other preferred learning plans during the pandemic.
Additionally, the Legislature has allowed school districts to include students participating in virtual and/or hybrid learning as part of the overall count for state aid, whereas traditionally students had to be physically in class in order for the district to capture state funds.
Virtual and hybrid participation can be recorded in one of two ways, according the the Michigan Department of Education: Through two-way interactions (via email, phone, instant message or face-to-face) between a student and a teacher — once a week in each class for four consecutive weeks — or through students’ participation in a course-related activity in each of their classes on count day.
“We are grateful that the Legislature recognized this challenge in the method of funding for schools this year and are hopeful that, moving into next year, the potential challenges and unknowns that the coming year will bring will also be addressed in similar fashion,” Owosso Public Schools Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said.
Owosso saw a decrease of 21 students from the spring count, bringing overall enrollment to approximately 2,993 students.
“Although our enrollment change is relatively minimal from the spring count and can primarily be attributed to COVID-related causes, every student is important to us educationally,” Tuttle said. “Every effort has been made and will continue to be made to follow up on students that were in our schools last year to assure that they are receiving an education and have not fallen through the cracks.”
Byron Area Schools lost 73 students from spring, dropping enrollment to 720. The district had 808 students at this time a year ago.
Ovid-Elsie Area Schools and Durand Area Schools also experienced a significant drop, losing 64 and 52 students, respectively. O-E’s total enrollment currently stands at 1,406 students while Durand has 1,266.
“We lost 34 (students) to graduation and we’re about a dozen down at the K-1 grades,” Durand Area Schools Superintendent Craig McCrumb said. “We expect to recapture eight to 10 kids by the time the count period is completed. These are from kids not present at count day.”
Chesaning Union Schools lost 29 students from the spring, bringing enrollment to 1,420.
New Lothrop Area Public Schools saw a decrease of 21 from the spring, bringing enrollment to 897 students, while Morrice Area Schools suffered a loss of only 11 from the spring.
Laingsburg Community Schools saw a decrease of seven students, cutting enrollment to 1,139.
While Fattal is grateful for the blended formula amid the loss of 145 students in Corunna, he said he remains cautious about the road ahead.
“I am still very worried for how this will affect us next year,” he said. “We are anticipating a two-year battle with finances and are happy we are at least treading water.”
