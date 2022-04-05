Teacher of the Year

LAINGSBURG — Angie Mills wanted to be a teacher for “as long as she can remember.”
Growing up with a mother who taught in Owosso, Mills knew she wanted to follow in her footsteps. In her childhood, Mills loved to play teacher with her two younger siblings.
In her 17th year of teaching, what started as a simple donation from a parent led Mills, who currently teaches developmental kindergarten at the Laingsburg Early Childhood Center, to try something new: incorporate agriculture into the curriculum. She had no way of knowing at the time the impact it would have on her students and their families.
Mills’ efforts did not go unnoticed: She was named Michigan Farm Bureau 2022 Educator of the Year. A surprise party was thrown in her honor on March 25.
“I feel very honored to win it,” Mills said. “Teaching agriculture has sparked a lot of interest with the kids and it’s a neat opportunity to bring awareness to them at a young age.”
Mills, who has taught kindergarten and first grade her entire career, said she loves educating young children.
“I love teaching kindergarten because the growth you see at this age is encouraging,” Mills said. “It’s rewarding every single day to see what they’re learning and doing, and every day’s a new day.”
While Mills didn’t have an “agricultural” background, she feels it is important to teach students about agriculture, particularly in farm-heavy Shiawassee County.
“Growing up in Shiawassee County, you’re going to know someone in farming. It’s important for students to understand that food doesn’t just come from the grocery store. I teach students to be thankful for what farmers do to keep food safe and nutritious, and to care for what the outside provides,” Mills said.
Early this school year, Mills received a donation of FARM Crates, an educational outreach effort from the Michigan Farm Bureau and Michigan Agriculture in the Classroom. Every month, a box comes with a topic and five lesson plans with activities, plus books and videos from local farmers. The topics have local and seasonal slants, such as pumpkin farming in Michigan for October and turkey farming for November of last year. This month’s topic is fruit and vegetable farming.
Mills said she tries to incorporate agriculture in every subject area. With pumpkin farming, the students read books on how a seed turns into a pumpkin, using agriculture to teach lessons in both reading and science. To teach math lessons, the students cut open the pumpkins and counted the number of seeds, as well as weighed the pumpkins and compared and contrasted them.
Mills said she has heard from parents that the lessons have sparked interest in her students. One parent told her, according to Mills, that one of their kids “wanted to visit a dairy farm over spring break, and would never have wanted to do this before her class.” Mills said she heard from another family that farms beans that their child hadn’t showed any interest before her lessons.
To reinforce the curriculum, Mills brought in five adults from the Farm Bureau who read to and did crafts with the students as a part of March is Reading Month. Mills also has her students participate in poster contents, such as the Farm Bureau’s “If I was a farmer, I would…” poster contest and agricultural-based field trips. Later this spring, Mills is taking her students to Michigan State’s Horticulture Gardens.
As this year’s winner, Mills earns a scholarship to attend the National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference as well as a $500 classroom grant from the Michigan Foundation for Agriculture, according to a press release from the Michigan Farm Bureau. The award will be formally presented to Mills at Michigan Farm Bureau’s 103rd State Annual Meeting in December.
As for how she plans to use the money, she said she plans to start a chick garden in her classroom, where her students will learn about raising chicks from when they are eggs, as well as plan more field trips and bring more local farmers into the classroom.
“Critical thinking fosters creativity, problem solving, and curiosity,” Shiawassee County Farm Bureau President Tim Kiesling said. “Mills is using agricultural connections to help students connect with the world around them and bringing other teachers along too. We are excited to participate in March is Reading Month agricultural book reading at the school and build future partnerships because of Angie’s work.”
