Chesaning senior aims for career in skilled trades

CHESANING — Ike Guziak likes being outdoors and knows the meaning of an honest day’s work. So when the opportunity came along to combine the two, the Chesaning High School senior took full advantage.
Guziak currently tackles odd jobs for the school district as part of the high school’s work-based learning program. Mowing lawns and clearing brush are among his favorites, though he’s also expanded to help with snow removal and spreading salt, along with additional maintenance tasks inside school buildings.
“I know I personally don’t really want to go to college, so I kind of wanted to get my feet wet in the workforce,” Guziak said. “I’ve gained some experience and see what it’s like day-to-day.”
Guziak began working for the school district at the end of his junior year, an experience he’s enjoyed given the variety of tasks and ample time spent outdoors.
“Being outside is really where I like to be,” he said. “(It’s) something that’s always appealed to me, doing outside work.”
The 17-year-old currently maintains a 4.0 GPA at Chesaning High School, tackling courses in English, personal finance and advanced collision repair while also working for the district for two hours each school day.
Guziak has also served as the place-kicker for Chesaning’s varsity football team, garnering first-team all-conference honors his sophomore season, along with honorable mention honors his junior and senior seasons.
“Out of the entire game, (kicking is) the aspect I like the most,” Guziak said. “Most people (are like), ‘Oh it’s just kicking the ball, I want to throw it or I want to catch it.’ For me, it was like, ‘anybody can do those,’ but to learn the art to actually kick the ball straight and with distance, that really appealed to me.”
Advanced collision repair, meanwhile, allows Guziak to pursue his passion for making things “good as new.” Throughout the course, the 17-year-old has learned a variety of body work techniques, including how to successfully fill dents.
“Auto shop classes really help to show that you can take things that were broken or old and fix them up and make them new again,” Guziak said. “That’s really appealing to me, taking something that nobody really wants or nobody uses anymore, fixing it up and turning it into something that’s pretty cool.”
After high school, Guziak said he’ll likely pursue a career in the skilled trades as either an electrician or a pipefitter, though he’s also considering a career with the architecture, engineering and planning firm OHM Advisors after job shadowing with the company this fall.
