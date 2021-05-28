CHESANING — SONIC Drive-In recently donated $145 to a Chesaning High School teacher who started a fundraising effort to help students obtain personal hygiene and other supplies.
“Our students are from a rural farming community,” Amy Danek said in her DonorsChoose website explanation. “We are far from surrounding cities and with the drop in car manufacturing in our state and now with the pandemic, unemployment has been at a high for many years. Over 60 percent of our students qualify for free and reduced lunches, and many more probably would, but are too proud or don’t have the resources or the parental help to fill out the documents.”
The high school has a group, the Student Needs Committee, made up of teachers who created a clothing/personal necessity room for financially struggling students. Students are able to take gently used clothing, toiletries, school supplies and personal hygiene products when they are in need.
“As we were brainstorming how to better serve our students and get them in a position to be ready to learn, we thought about all of the ways that students’ needs might not be met at home,” Danek explained. “We thought about clothing (whether there was a fashion accident or a student just not being dressed appropriately for heat or cold). We thought about school supplies, cleaning supplies and basic necessities for home. We thought about hygiene products, and anything else we could come up with that might take a students’ mind away from their education.
“Our goal is to make the learning/school experience a positive one for all students. Students can access the closet, as it has been dubbed, any time during the school day,” she said. “Students have taken supplies home to their families, have gone to the closet when they have a had a wardrobe malfunction at school, or if they need school supplies and parents couldn’t get them for them.”
The closet has been open for two years.
“If students feel good about their clothes, they are warm and comfortable, have clean bodies/homes, smell nice and have backpacks filled with school supplies, then they will be able to learn better and enjoy their high school experience,” Danek wrote on her DonorsChoose page. “The visitors have been more frequent because of hardships and lack of work in our rural community brought on by the pandemic.”
Danek said that during the pandemic the teachers operating the closet sought to help students while they were at home.
“Last year, during the holiday break, when all of our students were virtual, the Student Needs Committee decided that the supplies sitting in the closet weren’t helping anyone,” she said. “We met and packaged up almost everything, and gave bags of supplies out to families in need, along with gift cards from generous donors, many of whom were teachers at the school. Because of these donations, the closet was lacking supplies for students when they came back to school face-to-face.”
To replenish the closet’s supplies, the DonorsChoose page sought $583 — and reached that goal with just four donations, including from SONIC.
“It is heartwarming to me when large corporations, like SONIC, look to help support public education. I knew that companies were matching donations during Teacher Appreciation Week, and after a few local donors helped out, SONIC came in and matched their donations,” Danek said.
Among the items the money will go toward are bandages, cotton swabs, paper towels, deodorant, notebooks, dish soap, hand soap and clothing hangers.
As part of its nationwide program, SONIC has donated $1.5 million to teacher requests. The money helped fund more than 7,000 teacher requests across the country in need of resources.
On Teacher Appreciation Day, the brand matched 50 percent of each donation made to all teacher requests on DonorsChoose.
“Teachers took this past year head-on, engineering a variety of innovative methods to keep their students learning in both in-person and virtual classrooms,” said Lori Abou Habib, chief marketing officer for SONIC. “We express our gratitude to these teachers, who create inspirational learning environments for students during a challenging time. With SONIC’s $1.5 million donation match, we were able to help teachers access much-need supplies to successfully complete this school year.”
For more information, visit donorschoose.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.