BYRON — The Byron Area Schools Board of Education is a step closer in its superintendent search process, after narrowing the field of applicants down to two finalists who will conduct final interviews for the position Thursday.
The board interviewed four candidates for the position Nov. 18-19, with Bob Cassiday, superintendent of Springport Public Schools, and Derrick Bushon, executive director of student services at Swartz Creek Community Schools, advancing to the final round of interviews.
The opening became available after longtime Superintendent Tricia Murphy-Alderman announced in July her retirement — which will take effect in December.
The board selected four finalists from a pool of 22 applicants Nov. 4, with the help of the Michigan Leadership Institute. Steve Keskes, the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction at Clio Area Schools, and Joe Perrera, superintendent of Whittemore-Prescott Area Schools, also interviewed for the position.
Cassiday and Bushon are slated to tour the district Monday, and will take part in a “Meet the Candidates” reception at 5 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 3) at Byron High School. Final interviews will follow before the board of education at 6 and 7:30 p.m.
The board plans to make a selection no later than Dec. 7 and finalize a contract Dec. 14, officials said previously. The new superintendent is slated begin work Jan. 1, 2021.
