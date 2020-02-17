OVID — Ovid-Elsie High School senior Mason Spiess plans to study fisheries and wildlife management this fall at Lake Superior State University, and if you ask his favorite high school teacher Tracey Hoffman, the 17-year-old has got what it takes.
“Mason is a very hard worker who is dependable,” Hoffman, an agriscience teacher at Ovid-Elsie, said via email. “He also brings a kind and friendly demeanor to groups and sports teams that he participates in. These traits and leadership skills that he has developed in the FFA and athletics will definitely carry over into any discipline he chooses.”
Spiess has a 3.67 GPA, and competes in two varsity sports — tennis and wrestling.
Earlier this year, the O-E senior also dual-enrolled at Lansing Community College (LCC), taking an online course in communication.
“I’m going to be going to college next year, so I kind of wanted to get a feel of what a college class is going to be like,” Spiess said. “It went better than expected.”
Spiess’ favorite subject in school is woodshop, a class he’s taken three out of his four years at O-E.
“The whole shop is your classroom and you can work at your own pace,” Spiess said. “I like that, that you can do what you want.”
During his sophomore year, Spiess constructed a longbow in the shop. This year, he’s currently working on an end table.
And when he’s not in the wood shop, Spiess is making strides athletically, climbing from No. 3 doubles to No. 2 singles in tennis and qualifying for individual wrestling regionals both his junior and senior seasons.
For Spiess, competing has offered plenty of life lessons
“Sportsmanship obviously is up there, knowing you’ve got to stay calm and show respect on and off the mat, that’s the biggest thing,” Spiess said. “All the hard work you put in outside really pays off after a while.”
Hoffman said she’s also witnessed Spiess’ growth in O-E’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) program, where he currently serves as a chapter officer.
“Mason has grown intellectually, but I am even more impressed with his developments outside of the classroom,” Hoffman said. “He has competed in several district and state FFA skills contests that have a public speaking component and career skill demonstration. He has a passion for wildlife management and I am confident in his success in pursuing a degree and future career in this field.”
For Spiess, the decision to pursue fisheries and wildlife management was two-fold.
“A little bit of it was the agriculture classes I took, and a lot of it was the fact that, outside of school, I hunt and fish a lot with my family,” Spiess said. “I’ve heard there’s jobs where you basically go out and tag animals and fish and record stuff, that sounds like fun, so I wanted to try that.”
Long term, Spiess said he aspires to work for the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and/or the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
In his spare time, Spiess said he enjoys participating in the tractor pulls at the Mid-Michigan Old Gas Tractor Association showgrounds in Oakley, an activity he’s done with members of his family since he was 9 years old.
