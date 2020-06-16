Corunna schools counting on savings to avoid cuts

CORUNNA — Corunna Public Schools will draw more than $1.5-million from its general fund balance during the 2020-21 budget year to meet expenditures, a move that will cut the district’s savings to approximately 6.3 percent while maintaining operations, according to Superintendent John Fattal.
The preliminary budget — approved unanimously Monday by the Corunna Public Schools Board of Education — reflects no layoffs and includes a 25-percent reduction in supplies. The district projects revenue at $17,130,081, with expenditures of $18,681,612.
School districts in Michigan are required to submit their budgets by July 1.
Budgeted revenue is down by more than $2 million from the final 2019-20 budget, with the largest impact coming from a projected $700 decrease in per pupil — or full-time equivalent (FTE) — funding from the state at $7,411 per student because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district budgeted $1,551,531 from its fund equity to balance expenditures for the 2020-21 budget year. The estimated fund balance is $1,177,144, roughly 6.3 percent of total revenue.
“As we wait for further guidance from the state on what our FTE will be per pupil, we may have to come back and take further action, but as you all know, there’s no way that we could cut $1.5 million from our budget and still be able to provide basic services to our students,” Fattal said.
Corunna is budgeting for a student count of 1,639, a decline of 100 students from the fall 2019 count. Fattal said the district is hoping to have 1,695 students in the fall, which in turn would equate to roughly $415,000 in additional funding from the state.
The district’s estimated $700 decrease in per pupil funding is precisely that, an estimate, according to Fattal, because the Legislature has yet to finalize a budget for 2020-21. The state budget year begins in October.
Fattal informed board members Monday that the per pupil cut could be $695 to $1,000 per student.
Thursday, Republican lawmakers supported legislation that would allow the Legislature to bypass the July 1 deadline for submitting a state budget, citing uncertainties surrounding the roughly $6.3-billion revenue shortfall created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fattal said that while the draw from savings in the 2020-21 budget will allow the district to maintain operations without extensive cuts, the budget also does not account for any additional transportation or cleaning costs that may be incurred due to COVID-19.
“We’re waiting for guidance from the Michigan Department of Education, which they say will come in mid-July, on what it could look like when we do open schools,” Fattal said, noting he saw estimates of $500,000 to $1 million in additional costs districts may have to absorb in order to conduct face-to face instruction.
Corunna crafted its budget on the premise that there will be in-person instruction this fall, Fattal said, noting the majority of parents expressed a desire for face-to-face instruction in a recent district-wide survey. A blended approach — half in-person, half online — and a fully online format are possible alternatives to instruction this fall, he added.
“In some way, shape or form we’re probably going to have to make some kind of cuts and we’re in the process of looking in every nook and cranny in our budget to see where we may be able to do so,” Fattal continued. “It could potentially mean layoffs. We’ve had conversations with the staff, we’ve had conversations with the CEA, everybody knows the position that we are in. We’re being as open and transparent as possible but we want to also make sure that we do our due diligence prior to that.”
Nonetheless, Fattal said the district remains dedicated to providing a quality education for all students, while also maintaining adequate safety measures.
“Our staff loves our students like they’re their own,” Fattal said. “We will do everything we can to keep them safe. We will do everything we can to provide ‘normal’ experiences like field trips and recess. We will do everything we can to challenge them academically, and we will do everything we can to help with their social development. Funding, or the lack thereof, does not change any of those beliefs.”
