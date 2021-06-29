Owosso OKs revised purchase agreement for middle school

OWOSSO — The Owosso Public Schools Board of Education Monday unanimously authorized Superintendent Andrea Tuttle to sign a revised purchase agreement with Community Housing Network for the sale of the Owosso Middle School, pushing back a number of key dates in the process due to unforeseen delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The revised agreement maintains the $500,000 purchase price for the 219 N. Water St. property, with a closing date of no later than Dec. 31, 2022, approximately six months later than the initial closing date. CHN — a nonprofit committed to providing homes for people in need — intends to create a mixed use development featuring residential and commercial spaces at the middle school site.
District officials initially reached an agreement with CHN for the purchase of the middle school property in February 2020, receiving widespread support from city officials, community stakeholders and board members.
The move to sell the middle school comes as the district consolidates middle and high school students at one campus on North Street, thanks to a 2017 bond measure. District officials hope to be completely out of the middle school building by the end of August.
CHN will begin paying utilities once the district vacates the building, according to Tuttle.
“The items proposed by CHN appear to be reasonable given the delays that have occurred that are beyond anyone’s control,” Tuttle wrote in a memo to the board. “In addition, CHN has put in over $100,000 in predevelopment costs making it unlikely, if they can achieve all of the necessary approvals, that they would walk away from the project.”
The district began seeking bids for the middle school in May 2019, and — after a six-month bidding process — the district started talks with CHN, who submitted the lone bid of $500,000 for the 4.5-acre property, which includes the Don and Metta Mitchell Amphitheater. CHN has already OK’d continued use of the amphitheater by the city.
One of the key challenges in the initial purchase agreement negotiations, according to Tuttle, was the realization that the northwest corner of the middle school property is within the 100-year floodplain, making it difficult for CHN to secure grant funding.
A number of factors led CHN and the district to develop revised agreement, including: pandemic-related delays with federal and state agencies, among them the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA), a key target for grant funding; construction delays at the secondary campus resulting in the inability to vacate the middle school campus as originally projected; and challenges with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in addressing/understanding the floodway issue.
Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President/CEO Justin Horvath, in a text to Tuttle Monday, indicated there’s been a “positive breakthrough” with FEMA in getting the floodway issue resolved, with final approval of a floodway engineering plan likely in the near future.
The total development cost of converting the existing middle school into a mix of residential and commercial spaces is about $17 million, C.J. Felton, CHN’s director of real estate development, said previously; CHN hopes to secure a portion of those funds through a MSHDA grant, which Felton indicated the nonprofit will apply for this fall.
CHN has already submitted an initial earnest deposit of $10,000 to the district. A second earnest deposit ($10,000) will be submitted within five business days of FEMA’s floodway engineering plan approval; a third ($10,000) within five business days of MSHDA’s publication of Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) grant recipients; and a fourth ($35,000) within five business days receipt of the LIHTC grant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.