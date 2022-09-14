A pleasant surprise

OWOSSO — When Elsie Velazquez left the Association of Veterinary Technology Educators (AVTE) conference in Philadelphia in early August, she had no idea that she’d won a major award.
Busy working on a project with other co-workers at the conference, she didn’t attend the awards ceremony. Velazquez didn’t find out the big news until she read it in an AVTE email upon returning to Michigan.
Velazquez, the Veterinary Technology Program Director at Baker College in Owosso, was named the 2022 Vet Tech Program Director of the Year by the AVTE.
Velazquez said she received a text from a colleague at Baker College who nominated her and she didn’t know that she was nominated and had “no clue” what the colleague was referring to.
“I was really surprised,” she said. “It was very spontaneous for me to find out that way. It was a very pleasant surprise to hear that.”
According to a press release from Baker College, Velazquez was selected by the AVTE based on her role “as an educator who has demonstrated exceptional strength in working collaboratively to generate creative learning opportunities for their students.” The mission of the AVTE is to promote quality professional education of the veterinary technician student.
“Elsie’s leadership and insight helped us build a beautiful, new, state-of-art building explicitly for our Vet Tech program in Owosso,” said Dr. Voula Erfourth, Baker College of Owosso campus director. “She has assembled a strong and caring staff and built partnerships with many area animal facilities and farms, which are key to impactful experiences for our students. I’m so pleased that the AVTE recognized Elsie with this much-deserved award.”
Velazquez said she knew she wanted a career working with animals since she was a youngster. Combining her love of animals and medicine, she went to Michigan State University and received her Licensed Veterinary Technician certification in 1987. Before taking a position at Baker College in 2003, she worked in private practice in Lake Orion and Grand Blanc for over 10 years.
“I have a love of animals and enjoy medicine as well, so putting the two together is really satisfying,” she said.
Velazquez was promoted to director of the veterinary technology program at Baker College in 2018. She said as director, the “buck stops with her,” and she oversees the daily operations of the program at the Owosso campus. In addition to making schedules and supporting students and staff in the program, she currently teaches courses in fundamentals of veterinary technology, radiology and introduction to surgical nursing and surgery, as well as various lab classes.
