NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop High School celebrated homecoming Friday after a week of events.
The Powderpuff game was Wednesday, with proceeds donated to the VFW National Home for Children and the family of long-time NLHS athletic director Craig Atkins to help with expenses as he recovers from a recent serious accident. There was a pep assembly Friday before the parade and varsity football game against Mt. Morris, which the Hornets won 41-0. The semi-formal dance was held Saturday.
Dress-up theme days were Pajama Party (Monday); Urban Cowboy (Tuesday); Film Festival (Wednesday); Jaws (Thursday); and Celebrity (Friday).
Parade grand marshals were Ellen Kasik and Jessica Marcet.
Homecoming class representatives were Kelsey Kohlmann and Micah Kisser (freshman); Sophia Green and Eric Cantrell (sophomore); and Klara Mulcahy and Colton Symons (junior). Queen candidates were Molly Eickholt, Taylor Moore and Samantha Wendling. King candidates were Ryan Heslip, Nolan Mulcahy and Nick Robison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.