NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop High School celebrated homecoming Friday after a week of events.

The Powderpuff game was Wednesday, with proceeds donated to the VFW National Home for Children and the family of long-time NLHS athletic director Craig Atkins to help with expenses as he recovers from a recent serious accident. There was a pep assembly Friday before the parade and varsity football game against Mt. Morris, which the Hornets won 41-0. The semi-formal dance was held Saturday.

