OWOSSO — The yellow school bus is one of the most recognizable avatars of the American public education system.
Even people without children, who are unlikely to encounter textbooks or rows of lockers in their daily routine, are liable to encounter school buses out and about at some point.
Many students in the Owosso Public School district clambered onto one of these brightly-colored icons early this morning. Perhaps after waving goodbye to their parents, they headed off for their first day of the 2023-2024 school year. But Owosso, like many other districts, is facing a problem: The buses don’t drive themselves.
Attempting to combat a shortage of bus drivers, the Owosso Board of Education voted unanimously Wednesday to approve an agreement with the Owosso Educational Support Personnel Association that will provide district bus drivers with an increased wage schedule and the option to become eligible for full-time benefits.
The agreement, effective starting today, will see hourly rates for district bus drivers jump $2.65 per hour, and it gives drivers that work in a secondary position in another department the possibility of becoming eligible for insurance benefits if their combined scheduled hours is equivalent to eight hours per school day, and provided they work full-time for the district’s operations department during the summer break.
The agreement was signed by district superintendent Andrea Tuttle and OESPA President Gizelle Ross and is dated Aug. 17. It covers both currently employed bus drivers and new hires.
Information provided by Owosso Schools indicates that the incremental annualized cost of the proposal is approximately $120,000 — including assumptions of the number of positions that the district would allow to become eligible for full-time benefits.
“The difficulty in attracting and retaining bus drivers is a nationwide epidemic forcing routes to be consolidated, resulting in students having to be on the bus far longer, taking away time that they can be engaged in more productive activities,” the district’s informational packet reads.
Occasionally, driver shortages have had even more significant impacts. A prominent example occurred earlier this month in Kentucky, where Jefferson County Public Schools, the state’s largest district, made national headlines after changes to bus routes due to insufficient drivers contributed to some children not arriving to school until hours after classes had begun. Ultimately classes would be canceled for over a week.
Tuttle is optimistic that Wednesday’s vote will put the district at a “competitive advantage,” when it comes to attracting drivers, noting that it’s often difficult for drivers to have other positions outside the district with the way bus routes happen in both the morning and afternoon. Cumulatively these runs tend to take 4.5 to 5.75 hours per driver, Tuttle said. As this does not, by itself, constitute full-time employment, making it easier for drivers to work in other positions, should they so choose, is in OPS’s best interests.
Retaining an adequate number of bus drivers will allow the district to continue transporting students both to school every day and to extracurricular activities, Tuttle said.
“A lot of districts don’t transport (students) for extracurriculars anymore because they can’t take drivers away. The route leaves at 2 (p.m.) and doesn’t get back until 4, and they have to cover the routes first. I don’t want to have to close a route in the morning and tell all these parents, ‘Sorry, that your bus driver isn’t in today, we have no subs and can’t transport you,’” she said. “I have no guarantees this will work, but we have to try something at this juncture different than what we’ve tried.”
Board President Rick Mowen echoed Tuttle’s sentiments Wednesday.
“Transportation isn’t a requirement for us, but it’s something that we offer. A great number of people in our community rely on a bus schedule,” he said.
Board Treasurer Olga Quick said she’d heard from a mother of a new student to the district earlier this week that was “appreciative” of the district’s efforts in that all its students within district limits were assured transportation.
