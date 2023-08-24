OWOSSO — The yellow school bus is one of the most recognizable avatars of the American public education system.

Even people without children, who are unlikely to encounter textbooks or rows of lockers in their daily routine, are liable to encounter school buses out and about at some point.

(1) comment

Mother Hen

A $2.65 per hour increase in pay but what is the full hourly pay rate? Just wondering. Sounds like the full-time benefits will never happen based upon the conditions attached.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.