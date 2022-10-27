NEW LOTHROP — Candidates for the New Lothrop school board praised the good and made suggestions on how to improve in the run-up to the Nov. 8 election.
Eight people are vying for four four-year terms on the board — three incumbents and five challengers.
Hoping to stay on are president Rich White and trustees Jessica Unangst and Wendy Vincke, who hope to fend off the campaigns of Timothy Birchmeier, Daniel Jenrow, Jennifer Keeler, Rebecca Knieper-Naessens and Ashley Krupp.
Following are answers to five questions put to each of the candidates:
- How long have you lived in the district?
- Do you/did you have children in the district?
- If elected, what is one thing you would like the district to change?
- If elected, what is one thing the district does well that you would like to see continue?
- What is the biggest issue currently facing the district, and how would you resolve it?
Birchmeier is a lifelong resident in the school district. He put two children through New Lothrop schools, one who graduated in 2019 and the second in the Class of 2022.
He would like the district to be “more transparent” to both parents and the “whole community,” and he would like to see high graduation rates continue.
His biggest concern with the district is that “the students’ overall well-being doesn’t come first. (There needs to be) implementation of better guidelines on what each employee’s responsibilities are, then hold them accountable.”
Jenrow is also a lifelong resident of the school district who has two children at New Lothrop Elementary, a second-grader and a fourth-grader. He says changing the school district is not a motivation for running for the board.
“I received an excellent education in this district,” Jenrow said in an e-mail, “and I want to ensure the next generation of New Lothrop children do too.”
If elected, Jenrow said he hopes to continue supporting the parental involvement he sees as a district strength.
“I have spent time teaching in other school districts,” he wrote, “and what stood out, in contrast to my experienced with New Lothrop schools was their lack of strong family and parent involvement … We need to keep those lines of communication open so that our great families and teachers can work together to get every bit of potential out of each one of our students.”
Krupp is a lifelong resident of the school district. She has two children in New Lothrop schools, a second-grader and a kindergartner. If elected, “I would love to see a summer latchkey program be implemented at the school.”
She would also like to see more tutoring and after school/summer assistance being offered at the school, instead of parents bearing the cost to take their children to tutoring centers further away.
Unangst has lived in the district since 2008. She currently has two children in New Lothrop schools, a fourth-grader and a high school sophomore. Her oldest graduated with the Class of 2022 and is now studying at Grand Valley State University.
One concern Unangst has is with traffic congestion both before and after school.
“There has been a new traffic pattern that the school district implemented the beginning of this school year,” Unangst wrote in an email.
“Traffic seems to be flowing very well near the elementary school in the circle drive. However, near the high school entrance/exit traffic is backing up significantly. I believe a traffic study should be conducted to determine if a three-way stop should be added at the exit/entrance of the high school or a stoplight that runs during specific times of the day before and after school.”
White has lived in the district for 65 years. There’s “nothing drastic” that needs changing in the district, he said.
“(We should) just continue to make improvements that will provide the highest quality education for all students,” White added.
New Lothrop provides “an opportunity for a first-class education” for both college-bound and career-bound students, something the district should continue.
Saving for tougher times is the district’s biggest issue, he said, advocating for a fund equity balance hike from 11 percent to around 15 percent.
“I would continue to cut unnecessary spending but balance that with what is best for students,” White said.
Attempts to contact Keeler, Knieper-Naessens and Vincke were unsuccessful.
