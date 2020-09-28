PERRY — Whether it’s in the classroom or out in the community, Kyle Taft just wants to make an impact.
The Perry High School senior has no problem getting involved, as he participates in a number of extracurricular activities — band, quiz bowl, student council and National Honor Society, just to name a few — while also maintaining a 4.3 GPA.
A new challenge for Taft this year, though, has been the coronavirus pandemic, which pushed the bulk of his coursework online for the foreseeable future. Nonetheless, the 17-year-old is taking the changes in stride, looking for the positives in an unprecedented situation.
“I think there’s some challenges but also some benefits that come out of (this current format),” Taft said via phone Friday. “I feel like I can get through work a lot faster but it also feels like there’s always that lack of communication or personality to the teacher that you never really get to see.”
Taft admits he looks forward to the two days per week where he can attend in-person instruction for band class, a welcome escape from the computer screen that allows him to see some friends and perform the French horn.
He also appreciates his role as treasurer of the Shiawassee Youth Advisory Council, a group of teens that work within the Shiawassee Community Foundation, volunteering and collecting donations to assist those in need.
“I’ve really enjoyed being able to have that opportunity to volunteer and help the community out,” Taft said, adding one of his favorite annual projects has been purchasing Christmas gifts for area children to ensure they have a good holiday.
Academically, Taft has his sights on a degree in either physics or mathematics, subjects he says have piqued his interest for many years.
Although Taft has yet to make a college choice — he’s currently looking at the University of Michigan and Michigan State University — he does have an idea of what he’d like to do long term.
“I would really like to get into the research side of those subjects,” he said. “It just seems like such a great way to make a mark on society, being able to add something and gather research, be part of research teams.”
No matter where Taft goes as he moves on in his educational career, staff at Perry High School say they will remember the impact he’s made back home.
“Kyle is one of our most outstanding students at PHS,” Counselor Stephanie Smiley said. “He’s just a great young man. He is a model student and citizen and represents PHS and the Perry community with the utmost integrity.”
For Taft, who has attended Perry Public Schools for the bulk of his academic career, the teachers and staff have made all the difference.
“I couldn’t narrow it down to just one (favorite),” Taft said. “There’s so many teachers that I’ve had that I’ve really liked, and the common characteristic between them is that you can tell that they’re really excited about what they’re teaching and they really want to teach what they’re there to teach.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.