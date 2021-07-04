MORRICE — It began with an entry in a statewide reading contest conducted by the Detroit Red Wings, but it’s led to so much more at Morrice Elementary School.
Teachers, students and community members have joined forces this summer to complete a full-scale renovation of the building’s library, including the installation of new shelving and furniture, the addition of new books and an overall reorganization of the space that will provide books for all students in the building, preschool through sixth grade.
The collective effort came about thanks to Trish Baggett’s 2019-20 first-grade students, who secured $7,500 for the library by winning the annual Red Wings for Reading contest, organized by former Red Wing and Michigan State University alumnus Justin Abdelkader.
Baggett’s students combined to read for 85,386 minutes in January 2020, completing 6,024 books to win the contest that featured 100 classrooms across Michigan.
“Without them, none of this would have even been possible,” a smiling Baggett said Wednesday inside the library, gesturing toward an interior wall that will feature a mural honoring the 2019-20 class.
The painting of a separate, community-inspired mural is underway outside the library, a fundraising initiative sparked by Baggett and a few teaching colleagues to attract additional funds to address the library’s substantial needs.
District families, area businesses and community members have contributed nearly $2,000 in support of the project to date. The support, Baggett said, is unlike anything she’s seen in her 14-year teaching career.
“I’ve seen teachers go the extra mile but here, the community, it blows me away every time, it truly does,” said Baggett, who’s entering her third year in the district. “For me, it’s very surprising. But for everybody else, it’s not. This is what Morrice is and this is why people bring their kids to Morrice.”
The support for the renovations is not limited to those out in the community, however. It’s evident within moments of stepping inside the library that this is something teachers, and students, want to be a part of.
“This is what Morrice does. Something needed to be done so we show up,” sixth-grade teacher Victoria Agne said during a brief break from painting Wednesday. “It’s for the kids, it’s going to make them want to read more.
“Anything for our kids that’s really what it’s about,” she added. “That’s why we’re here.”
Baggett, an avid Red Wings fan, learned of the annual contest through a friend. She applied to join the contest at previous school districts, but failed to gain acceptance. The Red Wings require teachers to submit an essay on behalf of their classroom, with 100 applicants receiving the go-ahead to participate.
Baggett submitted an essay and gained approval for her Morrice students to join the contest in November 2019. On Jan. 1, 2020, students began reading.
A number of special guests, including Morrice Police Chief Matt Balsley and board of education President Randy Farrow, took time to read to students, the time spent counting toward students’ running total for the month.
Baggett also organized a “Reading Day” to help students boost their numbers. Students wore pajamas and made themselves comfortable inside sleeping bags while reading for timed segments throughout the school day.
“To get first-graders to read the entire day, I thought this was going to be a mess,” Baggett said. “Those kids sat and we read in 40-minute increments all day long and they all read. It just blew my mind.”
With only 21 students, Baggett doubted if the group could win the entire contest, but she was confident they’d at least finish in the top 10. An email announcing Morrice’s victory moments before dismissal on a February school day left her at a loss for words.
“I checked (the email) three times,” she said. “I ran out of the room, screaming at the top of my lungs that we won. The kids dropped everything. They were screaming and hollering. It was the most amazing moment.”
Winnings initially included a class trip to a Red Wings practice, tickets for each student and a guest to attend a Red Wings home game at Little Caesars Arena in March 2020 and $5,000 toward a library makeover at the school.
The coronavirus altered those plans, with the Red Wings’ season abruptly coming to a close days before the scheduled game. Abdelkader subsequently was waived by the organization in October, leaving Baggett to wonder what, if anything, would be offered to her students.
A year went by without a word from the organization, prompting Baggett to reach out.
“I knew at that point we probably weren’t going to get (to go to a game),” Baggett said. “I just decided I need to contact them because these kids deserve something.”
After a brief back and forth with a team spokesperson, Baggett received the unfortunate news that her students would not be able to attend a game or practice as previously anticipated. As a consolation, the Red Wings increased the team’s library contribution to $7,500.
The Red Wings required Baggett to submit a plan of the proposed library improvements before proceeding. Acknowledging the widespread needs throughout the library space, Baggett admitted it was difficult to pinpoint things down.
To aid in the process, Baggett send out a school-wide email with the question: If you could do one thing in the library, or if you could add something, what would you do?
“People came back with great ideas,” Baggett said. So many, in fact, that it prompted the educator to launch a separate fundraiser to cover the cost of additional upgrades. The idea, she said, was to paint a mural with trees, leaves, grass, flowers and birds, among other elements, on a wall outside the library, with donors’ names featured in the artwork.
Baggett called upon high school art teacher Kari Brown to bring the mural to life. Brown signed on with no hesitation.
“I think that we all could use a little bit of love and creativity, so when the kids come back they’re going to have a new space in there, they’re going to have this (mural) in their hallway to brighten things up and I think it’s a great way to say ‘Welcome back,’” Brown said Wednesday.
Given the mural’s immediate proximity to the library and cafeteria, students will be sure to pass by it each day, she said.
“We have students we haven’t seen in over a year (due to the pandemic) and so they’re going to be coming back and there’s a lot of feelings involved in that, you know, especially when you’re a little kid and you haven’t been there. It’ll be great (for them) to be able to see this.”
Assisting Brown with the mural Wednesday were 2019 Morrice graduate Jakob Hedger and incoming senior Mallory Munro.
“I always used to love when I’d go in the school and there’d be things that I didn’t do, and then it makes you wonder, who came and did this?” Hedger said. “It’s fun.”
“I know it’ll make (kids) smile and make them happy,” Munro added.
The plan inside the library will include the installation of new furniture and shelving, though the current focus is on repainting the room, as well as sifting through the library’s existing catalogue. About 2,000 books deemed outdated and/or in poor condition already have been removed from the collection.
Donations of new and/or gently used K-6 books are welcomed, Baggett said, adding an Amazon wish list has been set up for those wishing to purchase books for the library. All purchases from the wish list will ship directly to the school, she said.
The changes are part of Baggett’s plan to reorganize the space.
“The library was usually used only by K-3 students (previously),” Baggett said. “Our goal now is to have preschool through sixth utilize it. We’re going to have a preschool through second-grade section, a third- and fourth-grade section, and a fifth- and sixth-grade section.”
That’s not to say the old books will go to waste. Baggett hopes to create an annual book swap at the school in the near future.
“(The old books) aren’t in the best shape, however, we want to give them out to the community, get the books in the kids’ hands,” she said.
Getting books in the hands of students, according to Baggett, is the “single most important thing you can do for a child.”
“Learning how to read is empowering,” she said. “You can literally do anything in this world if you know how to read.”
Baggett hopes to have the bulk of the library improvements completed by the end of July, with plans to host an open house for the community in August.
While Baggett remains surprised at the community’s generosity, Agne maintains it’s to be expected.
“That’s just what Morrice is and what we do,” Agne said. “It’s surprising that it didn’t happen sooner, I guess? All they needed was this one big push and Trish made it happen.
“It was nice to get that push to really give this library the love it needs.”
For more information about the library project, including ways to donate, email baggett@morrice.k12.mi.us. The group’s Amazon wish list can be found at amzn.to/3xd7Uua.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.