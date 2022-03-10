The Argus-Press
Community District Library announced a new service for members on Wednesday. Library card holders will now have free access to virtual tutoring on a wide range of subjects through the aptly-named tutor.com.
The site offers assistance for learners of all ages on everything from homework to test prep to Microsoft Office navigation.
Patrons can also have their writing workshopped, submitting essays or reports for feedback in a live, online classroom setting, or else using tutor.com’s drop-off review service to recieve notes within 12 hours.
In addition to one-on-one instruction from tutor.com staff, library patrons will also gain access to hundreds of practice tests and quizzes, including those for the ACT, SAT, GED, GRE, GMAT, LSAT, MCAT and various AP exams.
Visit mycdl.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.