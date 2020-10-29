OWOSSO — Students across Shiawassee County have access to an opportunity to become part of the University of Michigan.
A new partnership between the Cook Family Foundation and University of Michigan-Flint has resulted in a scholarship program for students who are enrolled in Shiawassee County, as well as the Chesaning and Ovid-Elsie school districts.
“The Cook Family Foundation is committed to helping local students achieve their educational goals,” said Tom Cook, executive director of the Cook Family Foundation. “This new program will provide another pathway for students seeking a degree from the University of Michigan. We are committed to helping academically talented students go on to greater success”
To be qualified for the new one-year scholarship, high school graduates from Shiawassee County, Chesaning and Ovid-Elsie districts must be enrolled at UM-Flint and have a 3.7 GPA or higher.
Applicants must complete and submit a scholarship application form with the Cook Family Foundation.
“This new scholarship opportunity is an example of the power of partnership for the good of our local communities,” said Kristi Hottenstein, vice chancellor for enrollment management at UM-Flint. “The Cook Family Foundation is making the dream of a U-M degree possible for area students by taking this meaningful action.”
For more information on the program, visit cookfamilyfoundation.org or umflint.edu/admissions.
