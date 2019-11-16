Back to the board

By GREYSON STEELE
Argus-Press Staff Writer
LAINGSBURG — The Laingsburg Community Schools Board of Education has unanimously appointed Maggie Sayles to fill a vacancy on the board following the resignation of trustee Chris Wilson.
Sayles, who previously served on the board of education for 14 years, will fulfill the remainder of Wilson’s term, which expires Dec. 31, 2020. She was one of two candidates who interviewed Wednesday to fill the seat.
“I think she was very sincere, and we know she’s very capable,” Trustee Jim Cherry said following Sayles’ interview. “In my eyes, Maggie is starting to shine again. Between the two, she was the strongest candidate.”
Sayles previously served on the Laingsburg Board of Education from 2002 to 2016. She opted to leave the board after her term expired in 2016 to serve as a trustee on the Victor Township Board.
“I felt a call to service,” Sayles said. “The township at the time was struggling and I wanted to go there and make a difference.”
After a year and a half on the township board, Sayles stepped down, citing her job as a state administrative manager for the state of Michigan as a conflict of interest.
Sayles still serves on Victor Township’s Planning Commission, but in leaving the elected township board, she found herself considering a return to Laingsburg schools.
Wednesday, Sayles and Laurie Ginther both interviewed. Each candidate underwent a 30-minute interview in which members of the board rotated asking questions.
At the conclusion of both interviews, board members deliberated for approximately 20 minutes before unanimously selecting Sayles.
“This is a great team to work on, this team has done fantastic things for our community and our students,” Sayles said. “I really think I can make a difference. This is a good place. This district is outstanding and this board needs to be outstanding to keep up with it.
“I have board experience, I work in the public sector, I understand policy and guidance, I understand law and precedence, and I work with people every day in a customer service setting,” Sayles continued. “This is the same thing in the school district, it’s working with people every day.”
Commitments as a member of the board of education include, but are not limited to, attending a regular meeting on the third Wednesday of every month, participating in special board meetings as needed and handing out diplomas at graduation.
Board members serve six-year terms, though Sayles will be up for re-election in November 2020 because she is serving the remainder of Wilson’s term.
When asked by the board if she would consider running for re-election next fall, Sayles said she wouldn’t leave the district hanging, though if younger, qualified individuals expressed interest in her seat, she might step aside.
“If I felt it was time to continue on with that next six years, and no other qualified candidates were running, I would absolutely do it,” Sayles said. “I don’t plan on going anywhere. I’m staying in this area, I love the ’burg and I love the kids.
“I’m excited to be back, happy to be back with this group.”
Sayles will serve her first meeting as a member of the board at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The meeting will take place in the middle school media center.
