DURAND — A water pipe burst on Durand High School grounds this morning, prompting an early dismissal for students.
High school students were dismissed at 11 a.m. after a pipe burst in the northeast end of the building, Superintendent Craig McCrumb indicated in message to families. Water was not flowing inside the building or on the gym floor, he said.
“School fire code does not permit us to safely bring students back into our high school because not all fire sprinklers are functional,” McCrumb said, adding “all high school students are safe” following the incident.
High school students were temporarily taken to Durand Middle School where they received an early lunch, McCrumb said. Students then returned to the high school to retrieve personal belongings ahead of the 11 a.m. dismissal.
Students at Bertha Neal Elementary, Robert Kerr Elementary and the middle school will complete the school day as scheduled, McCrumb said, with normal dismissal times this afternoon.
