Chesaning senior imagines range of career options

By GREYSON STEELE
Argus-Press Staff Writer
CHESANING — Jonathan Falco knows his time at Chesaning High School is coming to an end, but as graduation approaches, the senior is keeping his options open in terms of a long-term career.
With plans to enroll at Saginaw Valley State University this fall, Falco is considering a degree in finance, though he admits a primary reason he chose SVSU is because of its diverse array of academic programs.
“I’ve always personally just enjoyed what they have to offer,” Falco said. “There’s a very wide range of programs and I don’t feel like I’d be locked into one specific field like if I went to a technical school or something like that.”
Falco is currently in the top 10 percent of his class at CHS, maintaining a 3.9 GPA while taking advanced placement calculus and online courses in financial math, psychology and earth science.
The 17-year-old’s favorite subject is history, a topic he enjoys in part because it involves a lot of memorization, a skill he describes as one of his strong suits.
In his spare time, Falco often plays video games, particularly Dungeons and Dragons, a game he enjoys because of its tremendous amount of creative freedom.
“You create your own character and how that works is that, unlike a game like Monopoly where there are boards, it’s more you have to create everything from imagination,” Falco said. “I got involved with it late my freshman year and I started playing it during my sophomore year because a few of my friends were interested in it and I was interested in it. We were able to get together and start playing it online.”
The online gaming format has allowed Falco to stay in touch with friends throughout the pandemic, a time when students have been given the option between in-person and online instruction.
Attending in-person instruction at Chesaning, Falco said his senior year is going relatively well, though he admits the pandemic-related protocols haven’t gone unnoticed.
“The biggest challenge this year has mostly been all of the different stipulations and stuff like that, like not being able to go to your lockers after class,” Falco said. “You have to wait outside while they clean the classroom — it just kind of makes things go less smoothly (at times).”
Falco said he’s not quite sure what he wants to do career-wise, but he’s leaning toward pursuing a degree in finance given his aptitude for math.
“It’s something I believe I could do well in a professional field,” Falco said, adding he’s considered roles as an accountant and a statistician as long-term possibilities. “I just feel like it’d fit with my skills.”
Reflecting on his time in Chesaning, a district he’s attended since kindergarten, Falco said what he’s enjoyed most is the close-knit atmosphere.
“It feels very homey,” Falco said. “It’s hard to describe, but I have enjoyed my time here. I feel more at home.”
