OWOSSO — Owosso Public Schools Monday announced a number of administrative changes for the 2021-22 school year.
Dallas Lintner, currently the district’s athletic director and assistant high school principal, will take over as principal of Lincoln High School for 2021-22. Lincoln principal Steve Irelan, meanwhile, will transition to the high school, serving as assistant principal and athletic director.
Bruce Holladay, who was recently hired from Taylor schools, will step in as principal of Owosso High School, replacing longtime principal Jeff Phillips, who retires this month after serving 19 years in the district, 11 as principal.
“Every Owosso Public Schools administrator is committed to Owosso schools and our greater community,” Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said via email after Monday’s announcement. “Every administrator lives in this district and consistently goes above and beyond for our students, for their colleagues, and our community.”
The Owosso Public Schools Board of Education agreed to hire Lintner, an Owosso alum, as athletic director and assistant principal in August 2010. He previously served in a similar capacity for the Linden school district for two years.
Lintner replaced Phillips, who at the time was promoted to high school principal.
In a message to district families Monday, Lintner expressed immense gratitude to the many coaches and staff he’s had the opportunity to work with over the past 11 years.
“My greatest friendships and many of my fondest memories have come from my time at Owosso High School,” Lintner said, adding, “I was able to serve alongside the faculty, staff and coaches at Owosso High School, and it has truly been the greatest honor of my life.”
Lintner went on the praise the strong bonds formed between students and staff at Lincoln High School since its inception, a tradition he hopes to uphold.
“Steve (Irelan) and I have been friends and colleagues for several years. We will both continue to assist each other in our respective transitions while we all move forward to create robust learning opportunities for our students,” Lintner said.
Irelan took the reins as Lincoln High School principal in 2015. His prior experience included an extensive background with the Shiawassee County 35th Circuit Court Family Division, for which he worked as director of the youth center for seven years.
Addressing the upcoming administrative changes, Irelan described the move as bittersweet.
“Bitter because Lincoln High School has been my home and my family that I have worked closely with over the past six years. Sweet, because I am an avid sports fan and champion for youth and high school sports and am excited to be part of tackling opportunities for growth in the OHS athletic programs and with our student-athletes,” he said. “I know all of this will create growing pains, but I know and trust that everything happens for a reason.”
Irelan said he has great respect for Lintner, describing his friendship and mentorship as “extremely valuable.”
“I know that things will be great on both ends of this because that is how we all roll,” Irelan said. “We make things happen and do our best work on behalf of students. This transition will be a continuation of good things for Lincoln students.”
Tuttle touted the upcoming move as mutually beneficial.
“The recent change of Dr. Lintner’s and Mr. Irelan’s positions benefits students by having two experienced, highly-qualified individuals in key roles, infusing new ideas and strategies into their respective programs,” she said. “Dr. Lintner and Mr. Irelan were ready for a new challenge and I look forward to each of them taking their respective programs to new heights to continue to provide exceptional opportunities for all Owosso students.”
Holladay comes to Owosso High School with 18 years of experience in education, including most recently as the assistant principal for career and technical education and virtual learning for the Taylor School District.
Holladay has also taught digital media arts at the high school level during his career, as well as communications and education classes at Eastern Michigan University, University of Michigan-Flint and Lawrence Technological University.
“Owosso High School has a long history of excellence,” Holladay said. “My goal is to continue to support the amazing work happening here while pushing all of us to be innovative and future-focused.
“I will help OHS staff set goals and continually improve their practice,” he continued. “I will do whatever it takes to help others find their stride and to outperform me. By doing so, we put our students in the same position for both personal and academic success.”
