O-E board probes super’s use of fuel

ELSIE — There was plenty of frustration at the Ovid-Elsie School Board meeting Monday after the district received a complaint alleging Superintendent Ryan Cunningham was using district fuel in his personal vehicle over the past several years.
“Due to the gravity of this allegation, the board met with Dr. Cunningham to discuss this matter and also contacted the district’s attorneys,” Eric Jones, the board of education president said.
The board hired a third-party investigation firm, per the advice of counsel.
“Recon conducted several fact-finding interviews and reviewed the district’s board’s policies,” Jones said. “While Recon established that Dr. Cunningham’s use of district fuel was a past practice, it appears that Dr. Cunningham’s actions may implicate existing legal standards.”
The board said it will address any follow-up questions at the next meeting.
Cunningham said the district’s practice regarding fuel was passed on to him verbally and that it was utilized well before he became superintendent. The practice, he said, is that the superintendent is allowed to use school fuel for school business as needed, but has a limit of one tank of gas per week.
Cunningham said he has not been given anything in writing regarding the matter and has only heard the statement issued by Jones at yesterday’s meeting. He said the board is doing what they have to do to make sure the district is in compliance, but the practice has never been hidden.
“I’ve never tried to do anything to undermine the district or to do anything that was inappropriate,” Cunningham said. “If ultimately the board finds that there is any wrongdoing I’ll atone for it the best that I can, but never have I thought that I was doing something wrong.”
Around 35 people attended besides the Board members, including school faculty, parents and community members.
The board of education went into a few closed sessions to discuss and review various matters, including the years-old fuel practice.
“There’s tons of rumors but nobody really knows what’s going on,” Kellie Nethaway, a parent of two O-E students said. She is frustrated with the board because she has asked them to use a microphone on multiple occasions to make it easier to hear them, and because she believes the closed sessions lack transparency.
A Facebook post to the Ovid-Elsie Community Page sparked conversation and debate after the initial emergency meeting occurred due to the allegations.
High school special education teacher Tracy Somers said she feels frustrated when people focus on negative rumors they see on social media.
High school principal Jason Tokar said he believes the accusation stems from the recent field controversy that involves installing artificial turf at the high school football field. The controversy was over costs and some community members wanted the money utilized elsewhere.
“We support our community a hundred percent,” Tokar said. He said none of the faculty in the district have malicious intentions.
Tokar added he felt frustrated that two years ago the district was “championed” for its actions during the pandemic and now people are trying to “villianize” administrators for putting in field turf.
Cunningham agreed with Tokar’s assessment that the stealing accusations stemmed from the turf controversy, as people have already gone as far as to threaten him through social media and text messages over the field.
