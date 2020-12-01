Morrice sets second interview for interim superintendent

MORRICE — After a lengthy discussion Monday, the Morrice Area Schools Board of Education agreed to invite only interim superintendent candidate Michelle Falcon back for a second interview.
Falcon previously served as superintendent of Maple Valley Schools in Nashville, Michigan, and was one of two candidates to interview for the Morrice interim position Nov. 18.
Augusta Township’s former Lincoln Consolidated Schools Superintendent Sean McNatt also interviewed for the position, though after considerable discussion during Monday’s special meeting, board members opted not to invite him back for additional questions.
Board members tentatively set Falcon’s second interview for Wednesday evening, though district officials are awaiting confirmation of her availability. The meeting, once set, likely will take place in-person and will be open to the public. For more information, visit morrice.k12.mi.us.
In October, Morrice Area Schools announced it would no longer be seeking a full-time superintendent to replace Michael Dewey, who is retiring in December.
Board President Randy Farrow, who moved to bring Falcon back for a second interview, said the format will offer benefits for both sides.
“One, if she’s going to leave a job, then you want her to feel comfortable coming in that we’ve explored all (her) questions, any uncertainties (she has) we’ve at least talked through those and, you know, the same for us,” Farrow said. “It would give her an opportunity to talk about how she planned on coming in and lay out that plan and have that discussion in the interview process.”
The district had been seeking a full-time district leader to replace Dewey in what currently is a part-time position. The district has not had a full-time superintendent since 2012.
“In considering our updated financial projections through June 2022,” Farrow said in an Oct. 26 letter posted online, “the board feels it is not financially prudent to continue pursuing a full-time superintendent at this time.”
Farrow pointed to recent student counts and state funding as having “considerable impact” on the decision.
Working with the Michigan Association of School Administrators, the board generated two applicants for an interim position, Falcon and McNatt. Both candidates interviewed for the job Nov. 18.
Monday, board members articulated their thoughts on both candidates, expressing a great deal of uncertainty about McNatt while also noting an interest in hearing more about Falcon’s vision for the district.
Board members agreed that if a contract is negotiated, the interim term likely will be for 18 months.
Dewey was unanimously appointed Morrice’s superintendent in August 2018, replacing Scott Williams, who left earlier that summer.
After teaching in Morrice to start his career, Dewey went on to Bath as a high school principal and superintendent. He was then a superintendent for Chesaning Union Schools for nine years and Bay Arenac Intermediate School District superintendent for 10 years.
In 2012, Dewey retired and became the executive director of United Way in Bay County. After a stint with Midland’s United Way, Dewey became the executive director of United Way of Shiawassee County. After a year, United Way of Genesee County took over the Shiawassee County branch. Dewey announced he will leave Morrice Dec. 31.
In September, the Morrice school board announced plans for its search with the intention of selecting a replacement this month and having a new leader on board Jan. 1.
