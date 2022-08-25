OWOSSO — In what Owosso Public Schools Board of Education President Rick Mowen called a break from the “basic reading, writing and arithmetic” that he was taught in school, OPS is looking to evolve its curriculum to equip students for today’s challenges.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the board advanced a motion to approve a virtual program providing lessons and resources addressing mental health needs in the district, including those of students, staff and families; along with a behavioral intervention program.

