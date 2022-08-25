OWOSSO — In what Owosso Public Schools Board of Education President Rick Mowen called a break from the “basic reading, writing and arithmetic” that he was taught in school, OPS is looking to evolve its curriculum to equip students for today’s challenges.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the board advanced a motion to approve a virtual program providing lessons and resources addressing mental health needs in the district, including those of students, staff and families; along with a behavioral intervention program.
The program, Navigate 360, has about 2,500 lessons that last 20 minutes. Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said the district will focus on 38 lessons and pick 30 that will be delivered to students on Wednesdays. Per information provided by the district, the curriculum is divided into grade levels; students in ninth through 12th grade will have the same lessons, students in sixth through eighth grades will have the same lessons, along with students in third through fifth grades and students in kindergarten through second grades.
Navigate 360, which is used in over 20 districts in the state of Michigan, has lessons in what Tuttle called “very positive topics.” Some of these include self-awareness, relationship skills, conquering challenges with confidence, planning and organizing, cultural awareness and diversity, avoiding substance abuse and resolving conflicts.
Tuttle said the idea to implement the program came from a “positive culture committee,” a volunteer committee with about 15 to 20 district employees, including teachers, administrators and social workers that was formed near the end of the previous school year and met over the summer.
“We’re fortunate that this is a free tool because a lot of times, these tools are incredibly cost prohibitive to districts and might cost up to $20,000 per building. When this (program) was brought to our attention, we thought it was a perfect fit for various reasons,” she said.
Curriculum Director Steve Brooks said the lessons would provide minimal disruptions from the regular curriculum and are “worth the time” for the district to pursue.
“Our staff has been asking for these kinds of activities, such as talking about honesty, integrity and getting along with each other that are embedded in (the program),” he said.
Families will have mobile access to these lessons. Tuttle said the district will be receptive to feedback and the board could remove lessons it considers controversial.
“Our intent is to bring people together, not to fracture the community. There will be some discussion among students, and students may have differing opinions that they will share, but we will work with kids to differ respectfully, which is something we all need to learn to do,” Tuttle said.
The program also has a behavioral intervention component, which Brooks called “a little more intense” and will be implemented by social workers, teachers and school staff for students in grades sixth through 12 that are struggling behaviorally or socially. Brooks said that some students who receive suspensions from the district for disciplinary matters may have the chance to have them reduced by participating in the program. He said, for example, a student caught vaping on school grounds would typically receive a five-day suspension, but could get it reduced down to two days by participating in a lesson about vaping.
The behavioral intervention section will cost OPS $3,450, according to district information.
The board is set to vote on the final approval for the program at its next meeting, but if Wednesday’s meeting is any indication, support for the program among the board seems high.
“I do believe that mental health is a significant issue and helping students develop coping skills would be paramount,” said board Trustee Olga Quick. “If we can teach kindness and cultural awareness, skills that are lacking, we’d all be better off.”
“There are families that do talk about these things at home, but we have a lot of kids coming into the district who don’t get this at home,” board secretary Marlene Webster said. “It’s an absolute necessity to have a positive culture to serve all students, not just ones from certain backgrounds. Social and emotional learning belongs in schools and we have a responsibility.”
Trustee Ty Krauss said he reviewed the program before Wednesday’s meeting, and thought it was a “pretty good” program.
“After the last few years, which were very tough on everyone, we need something comprehensive to offer families so they have the tools and resources to help handle situations that come in,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.