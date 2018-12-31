OWOSSO — The Shiawassee chapter of the Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel invites all public school retirees and their guests to attend a luncheon at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at the RESD, 114 North St.
The program will be Emily Marks presenting, Finding Your Roots.
The cost is $10 per person. To reserve a place, call Joyce Rairick by Jan. 11. The meal is free for first-timers who have just joined MARSP.
The group continues to collect non-food items for local families.
