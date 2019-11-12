MORRICE — The Morrice Board of Education is seeking candidates for a vacancy for board trustee.
An eligible candidate must be a registered voter in the school district, at least 18 years old, a citizen of the United States, and a resident of the state for at least 30 days.
All applicants must submit a notice of interest in writing to Superintendent Michael R. Dewey, 111 E. Mason St., Morrice. Letters of interest must be received no later than Nov. 26.
The seat term will begin on Jan. 1, 2020, and expire Dec. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.