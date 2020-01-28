Perry Public Schools board members were recognized as part of Board Appreciation Month at the Jan. 20 meeting.
Students from each district building presented the board with a variety of keepsakes to celebrate and honor their service to the community.
Preschool and elementary students wrote cards and created artwork and crafts.
The middle school student council gave a presentation on the function of the board and recognized members.
They presented the board with a signed thank-you banner to hang in the board room.
Finally, the high school students presented the board with hand-made, glazed pottery bowls.
