OWOSSO — Pathways Adult Education this week announced plans to return to school.
The program through Baker College will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday with no on-site lunch. The program will follow the Owosso Public Schools’ calendar.
Baker College said in a press release it has protocols in place to ensure the health and safety of students and staff. Students, employees and all visitors will be required to wear face masks at all times, in all campus buildings.
All the safety protocols and more details will be emailed and mailed to students.
Potential students who are interested in finding out more about the program, how to earn a high school diploma or how to pass the GED are invited to call (989) 729-3620 to register for our free informational workshop Sept. 21.
Programs anticipate re-opening the GED Testing Center later this momth. For updates,visit Pathways’ Facebook page, Pathways Adult Education at Baker College in Owosso.
Go to ged.com to see when dates become available, how to study, and how to sign up and pay for the tests with a debit or credit card.
If you have further questions, contact Karen Wagner at Karen.wagner@baker.edu or (989) 729-3620.
