OWOSSO — Since a young age, Kathleen Dignan has enjoyed reading.
Dignan, 16, remembers winning an award during reading month in fifth grade, and in middle school she took things a step further — reading George R. R. Martin’s entire “Game of Thrones” book series in a span of months.
“It went pretty fast, it probably took like three or four months to read them all,” Dignan said. “I was probably too young to read them then, but I read them, and you know, I didn’t have much homework back in middle school or a ton of other stuff to do, so all I had to do was read.”
At Owosso High School, Dignan has continued to challenge herself — she currently has a 4.3 GPA and has taken advanced placement (AP) courses in language, world history, chemistry, literature, environmental science and government.
Now a senior, Dignan has also enrolled in three additional AP courses: biology, calculus and physics.
Gerald Gerstler, who has had Dignan in both his honors and advanced biology classes at OHS, said what sets Dignan apart is her need to understand.
“Kathleen is not satisfied knowing the correct answer to a question or problem, she wants to know why,” Gerstler said via email. “For her, learning is a way to make sense of her place in the universe. She is most certainly a thinker.”
As for her greatest strength, Gerstler said it’s most certainly her perseverance.
“She has taken a very difficult schedule here at Owosso, yet she always finds a way to succeed,” Gerstler said. “She is a fierce competitor, which is not always evident when you first meet her. Don’t be fooled and never underestimate her. This (attribute) is why she will be successful at whatever she decides to do with her life.”
Along with the advanced coursework, Dignan participates in National Honor Society (NHS), Model United Nations and she plays flute in the marching and concert bands.
Dignan has been a member of the band since fifth grade.
“At first I felt like it was long hours — you’re in the sun and marching — but it’s really fun and you meet new people,” Dignan said. “You get really close with your group.”
In March, Dignan and her fellow bandmates had the opportunity to march in a parade through the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, performing “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” from the Disney animated movie, “Song of the South.”
“It was so fun, just marching and then hearing the people cheer for you, and, you know, everyone recognizes the song,” Dignan said. “Seeing all the pictures on Facebook afterwards, we looked so cool. It was wild.”
In her spare time, Dignan also enjoys volunteering as part of Owosso High’s Key Club. She and fellow club members recently baked cookies for the Owosso Fire Department.
“Just giving in general feels pretty good,” Dignan said. “The people who may not hear thank you enough like firefighters, it’s just nice to let them know that they’re appreciated.”
After high school, Dignan intends to major in English with an emphasis in linguistics, though she has yet to decide on a particular school just yet, she said.
After earning her undergraduate degree, she added that she may attend law school, following in the footsteps of her father, Shiawassee County Probate Judge Thomas J. Dignan.
“I really like the civil rights aspect of the law, standing up for people who don’t always have a voice,” Dignan said. “My dad’s old law partner was a huge civil rights lawyer and I really admire him, and I think I’d want to do something like that.”
As for now, Dignan said she’s just enjoying her senior year of high school.
“I’m definitely having a little more relaxation than last year when I had five AP’s and the SAT,” she said.
