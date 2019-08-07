BYRON — Byron Area Schools voters have once again renewed the district’s sinking fund, by a vote of 485-356, which will allow for continued repairs and upgrades to the district’s existing infrastructure.
The five-year, 3-mill sinking fund is expected to generate approximately $555,000 in the first year for capital improvements and will not raise taxes, according to Superintendent Tricia Murphy-Alderman.
“We’re very, very excited, very grateful for the community’s support of our sinking fund,” Murphy-Alderman said via phone this morning. “This will allow us to do our upcoming projects, including the parking lots...We’re very appreciative of this community.”
Upgrades under the sinking fund include resurfacing school parking lots and driveways, replacing interior and exterior lighting with energy efficient solutions and updating the football stadium bleachers.
The district’s sinking fund was first approved in 2014. Since that time, dollars generated through the fund have been used to:
n Install wireless internet in all three school buildings;
n Install new boilers at the elementary school and high school;
n Remodel and update three high school science classrooms;
n Install new roofs at the elementary school and high school;
n Install new ventilation systems with controls;
n Install new classroom ventilation units;
n Resurface and upgrade the track.
