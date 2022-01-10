The Argus-Press
The 2020 Jeff Cole Memorial Scholarship recipients have been announced.
Jacob Sprague a former Durand FFA member, was the scholarship winner for students who have completed one year of college.
The other scholarship recipients were Clara Henry and Hailey Zdunic. Their scholarship is awarded to second-year college students.
