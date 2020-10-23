Morrice announces homecoming court

MORRICE — Morrice Jr./Sr. High School recently announced its homecoming for 2020. From left are Collin Lucas, Macy BeGole, Peyton Smith, Deenie Miller, Jordan Converse and Maddie Diebler. The king and queen are Jordan Converse and Deenie Miller.
Sign up for our E-mail Lists
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Most Popular
Articles
- OHS grad wins national cooking competition
- Owosso levels assessments on property owners
- Judge sends man to prison for CSC, other charges
- Committee discussion cut short as tensions flare
- Curt L. Shaw
- O-E students to protest over failing grades, learning format
- Webster levels allegations against fellow county board members
- Shiawassee County child sex sting operation nets three arrests, will be televised
- Saturday crash kills man, injures girl
- Glow Owosso tweaks holiday events due to COVID-19
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Incumbent sheriff highlights accomplishments (3)
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of CENTAUR Survival Data Demonstrating Statistically Significant Survival Benefit of AMX0035 for People with ALS (2)
- President fails to support governor after terror plot (2)
- Glow Owosso tweaks holiday events due to COVID-19 (2)
- Reelect county’s ‘finest’ sheriff, Brian BeGole (2)
- BeGole’s honesty, integrity makes him fit for reelection (2)
- A look at all 16 potential World Series matchups (1)
- Lawsuit in Latunski case moves forward (1)
- Solar PV Balance Of Systems Market Will Showcase Negative Impact During 2020-2024 | Increasing Investments In Renewable Energy to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio (1)
- Firefighters rescue deer from drain tube (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.