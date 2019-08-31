Courtesy Photo
New Ukes at elementary
Ty Rockafellow, elementary music teacher at Perry Elementary, said the district conducted a fundraiser to help purchase a set of ukuleles for the students to use in a new program. Families and community members donated more than $1,100 to the program — enough to purchase a full set of instruments. Future fundraising/donations will be used toward the purchase of a set of ukuleles students can check out from the library to practice at home.
