OWOSSO — Pathways Adult Education is offering a free workshop on completing a high school diploma and taking the GED tests.
The event is at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 10 in Room 1421 of the Curwood Building on the main campus of Baker College. Parking is available in the small lot by the black gates off Gute Street or in the large lot in the middle of the campus.
For information, call (989) 729-3620.
