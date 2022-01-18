BYRON — Middle and high school students at Byron Area Schools are transitioning to remote learning this week amid a recent spike in COVID-19 cases among students.
Students will receive synchronous online instruction from teachers today through Friday, according to interim superintendent Jan Amsterburg. All middle and high school athletic events will be evaluated individually, he said.
Monday served as a district-wide professional development day, with no classes scheduled for students.
“Unfortunately, this week we have had many COVID-19 positive cases amongst our middle and high school students that have resulted in significant numbers of quarantined individuals,” Amsterburg wrote in a letter to families Jan. 14. Specific case and quarantine numbers were not disclosed in the letter.
In-person instruction at the middle and high schools will resume Jan. 24.
