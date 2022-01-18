BYRON — The Byron Area Schools Board of Education is once again searching for a new district leader following the recent resignation of Superintendent Bob Cassiday.
Board members set a tentative timeline for the superintendent search process Jan. 12, with hopes of hiring a new district leader by mid-April.
This will be the board’s second superintendent search in little over a year after Cassiday resigned amid allegations of poor performance in early December, citing a desire to “pursue other opportunities in education.” He was hired by Byron in December 2020 after a three-year stint at Springport Public Schools.
The board brought in Jan Amsterburg to serve as interim superintendent, a position he intends to fill until the district finds a permanent replacement.
Amsterburg previously served as the superintendent of Durand Area Schools (2000-07) and the Gratiot-Isabella Regional Education Service District (RESD). He’s married to retired Byron teacher Carol Amsterburg.
“We’re going to be taking our time and having Mr. Amsterburg is going to hopefully buy us that time, you know, we can really do a good search and get the right fit,” board member Jeff Vandemark said Dec. 20.
The board is once again employing the Michigan Leadership Institute to oversee the superintendent search process. The application deadline is 4 p.m. Feb. 24.
Board members will select candidates to interview at 7 p.m. March 14 at Byron High School. First interviews are tentatively slated for 5 p.m. March 21 and 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. March 22. Interviews are open to the public.
The final round of candidates are scheduled for visits to the district April 5. A “meet the candidates” reception is planned at 5 p.m. April 7. Final interviews will follow at 6 and 7:30 p.m. that day at the high school, once again before the public.
The board hopes to make a selection April 7 and finalize a contract April 18.
(0) comments
