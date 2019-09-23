PERRY — Perry High School senior Kyah Ribble is hoping to major in physics at the University of Michigan next fall with the goal of working as an experimental particle physicist.
“I’d love to work at CERN in Meyrin, Switzerland, some day — that would be my dream job,” Ribble, 17, said. “I would perform research on subatomic particles.”
CERN, Conseil Europeen pour la Recherche Nucleaire or Council for Nuclear Research, is one of the most prestigious centers for scientific research in the world. One of those who has encouraged Ribble to pursue science is Jennifer Beck, formerly the coach for Science Olympiad at PHS.
Ribble, who boasts a 4.111 GPA, named Beck as her favorite teacher.
“Mrs. Beck always pushed me to take on a lot and allowed me to be a leader in Science Olympiad,” Ribble said.
Currently, Ribble is taking classes in environmental science and Advanced Placement courses in literature, computer science, calculus and physics. She has attended Perry schools since the fifth grade.
“Everyone here has always been friendly toward me,” she said. “Additionally, I really like being in band. It’s a great way to make friends and it’s been influential in developing my character. What I really like about band is the community feeling.”
Ribble has played flute in school band since fifth grade, and has performed as the drum major during marching season her junior and senior years.
Her other extracurricular activities include volleyball and National Honor Society, and she has served on the student council since ninth grade. She has also been named a Shiawassee Scholar.
“Kyah is a very well-rounded student,” said PHS guidance counselor Stephanie Smiley. “She is not only one of our top performers academically, she is also an exceptional person and involved in several extra-curricular activities.
“Most recently, she was recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation as a commended student, an honor awarded to the top 5 percent of the more than 1.5 million students who participated. PHS is very proud of her.”
Ribble, 16, lives with her parents, Nina and Lee Ribble, and has one older sister, Iris. Kyah Ribble identified her mother as her role model.
“My mom has always encouraged me to work very hard and to get the most out of every experience,” she said.
In her spare time, Ribble said she enjoys reading, especially fantasy novels. One of her favorites is “Un Lun Dun” by China Mieville, which is set in an alternate realm. Her favorite musical genre is rap.
Ribble’s personal motto shows the importance she places on self-improvement and striving to be a good person.
“I always try to utilize negative experiences to improve myself, whether it’s learning or growing my character,” she said.
